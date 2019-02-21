NHL trade tracker: Capitals land Carl Hagelin from Kings; Bruins get winger Charlie Coyle
Follow along with every move made before the 2019 NHL trade deadline
The first half of the NHL season is when teams find out exactly who they are, and the trade deadline is typically the time when they adjust their plans based on that first half. Bad teams sell in order to maximize draft position and acquire futures for expiring assets, while contenders look to improve on their weaknesses for the home stretch.
Below you'll find every major trade agreed to prior to the 2019 NHL trade deadline on Monday, Feb. 25. This trade tracker will be continuously updated as deals are struck.
|
|Acquired: D Jake Muzzin
|
|Acquired: F Carl Grundstrom, D Sean Durzi (rights), 2019 first-round draft pick
|
|Acquired: D Brad Hunt and 2019 sixth-round pick
|
|Acquired: 2019 conditional fifth-round pick
|
|Acquired: D Jan Rutta and 2019 seventh-round pick
|
|Acquired: D Slater Koekkoek and 2019 fifth-round pick
|
|Acquired: G Anders Nilsson and F Darren Archibald
|
|Acquired: G Mike McKenna, F Tom Pyatt and 2019 sixth-round pick
|
|Acquired: D Brandon Manning and D Robin Norell
|
|Acquired: D Jason Garrison and F Drake Caggiula
|
|Acquired: D Macoy Erkamps and F Ben Sexton
|
|Acquired: D Stefan Elliott and F Tobias Lindberg
