NHL trade tracker: Hurricanes get Nino Niederreiter from Wild in exchange for Victor Rask

The first half of the NHL season is when teams find out exactly who they are, and the trade deadline is typically the time when they adjust their plans based on that first half. Bad teams sell in order to maximize draft position and acquire futures for expiring assets, while contenders look to improve on their weaknesses for the home stretch.

Below you'll find every major trade agreed to prior to the 2019 NHL trade deadline on Monday, Feb. 25. This trade tracker will be continuously updated as deals are struck.

Hurricanes Acquired: F Nino Niederreiter

Wild Acquired: F Victor Rask



