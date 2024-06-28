The NHL offseason is here, and that means the wheeling and dealing is about to be in full swing. With the general managers getting together in the Sphere for the 2024 NHL Draft this weekend, the activity should really pick up on the trade market.

This time of year is always an active one in the NHL as teams are trying to upgrade their rosters or move up in the draft. The fact that the NHL salary cap is going up to $88 million for the 2024-25 season only gives clubs more wiggle room to take some big swings.

A few notable trades have already gone down this offseason, and they all involve goaltenders.

The Los Angeles Kings offloaded Pierre-Luc Dubois' big contract on the Washington Capitals while getting goaltender Darcy Kuemper back in return. The New Jersey Devils upgraded their goaltending by acquiring veteran Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames. The Boston Bruins dealt 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators for a package that included Joonas Korpisalo going the other way.

Looking ahead, some big names could be on the move in the coming days. For starters, all eyes are on Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner has one year left on his current contract, and the Maple Leafs may be looking to shake things up after several years of playoff futility.

If Toronto were to dangle Marner out there, there should be a long line of teams trying to land the former 99-point performer.

The Carolina Hurricanes are reportedly seeking to trade young winger Martin Necas, who is coming off his second straight 20-goal season at the age of 25. Necas would command a substantial return, so that could generate a Vegas blockbuster over the next couple of days.

Other players to keep an eye on include Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers, Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun, Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson and Ducks center Trevor Zegras.

Follow along right here as we keep track of every notable NHL trade this offseason.