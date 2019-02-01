NHL trade tracker: Penguins acquire Nick Bjugstad, Jared McCann from Panthers for Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan, picks

The first half of the NHL season is when teams find out exactly who they are, and the trade deadline is typically the time when they adjust their plans based on that first half. Bad teams sell in order to maximize draft position and acquire futures for expiring assets, while contenders look to improve on their weaknesses for the home stretch.

Below you'll find every major trade agreed to prior to the 2019 NHL trade deadline on Monday, Feb. 25. This trade tracker will be continuously updated as deals are struck.

February 1

Penguins Acquired: F Nick Bjugstad and F Jared McCann

Panthers Acquired: F Derick Brassard, F Riley Sheahan, a second-round pick and two fourth-round picks

January 30

Wild Acquired: D Michael Kapla

Devils Acquired: D Ryan Murphy

January 28

Maple Leafs Acquired: D Jake Muzzin

Kings Acquired: F Carl Grundstrom, D Sean Durzi (rights), 2019 first-round draft pick

January 28

Stars Acquired: D Jamie Oleksiak

Penguins Acquired: 2019 fourth-round pick

January 24

Kings Acquired: 2019 fifth-round pick

Blackhawks Acquired: Rights to F Dominik Kubalik

January 21

Wild Acquired: D Brad Hunt and 2019 sixth-round pick

Golden Knights Acquired: 2019 conditional fifth-round pick

January 17

Flyers Acquired: F Justin Bailey

Sabres A cquired: F Taylor Leier