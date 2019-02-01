NHL trade tracker: Penguins acquire Nick Bjugstad, Jared McCann from Panthers for Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan, picks

Follow along with every move made before the 2019 NHL trade deadline

The first half of the NHL season is when teams find out exactly who they are, and the trade deadline is typically the time when they adjust their plans based on that first half. Bad teams sell in order to maximize draft position and acquire futures for expiring assets, while contenders look to improve on their weaknesses for the home stretch. 

Below you'll find every major trade agreed to prior to the 2019 NHL trade deadline on Monday, Feb. 25. This trade tracker will be continuously updated as deals are struck.

February 1

Acquired: F Nick Bjugstad and F Jared McCann

Acquired: F Derick Brassard, F Riley Sheahan, a second-round pick and two fourth-round picks
January 30

Acquired: D Michael Kapla

Acquired: D Ryan Murphy
January 28

Acquired: D Jake Muzzin

Acquired: F Carl Grundstrom, D Sean Durzi (rights), 2019 first-round draft pick
January 28

Acquired: D Jamie Oleksiak

Acquired: 2019 fourth-round pick
January 24

Acquired: 2019 fifth-round pick

Acquired: Rights to F Dominik Kubalik
January 21

Acquired: D Brad Hunt and 2019 sixth-round pick

Acquired: 2019 conditional fifth-round pick
January 17

Acquired: F Justin Bailey

A cquired: F Taylor Leier
January 17

Acquired: F Nino Niederreiter

Acquired: F Victor Rask
January 17

Acquired: D Michael del Zotto

Acquired: D Luke Schenn and a 2020 seventh-round pick
January 17

Acquired: F Joseph Blandisi

Acquired: F Derek Grant
January 17

Acquired: F Pontus Aberg

Acquired: F Justin Kloos
JANUARY 14

Acquired: F Connor Brickley

Acquired: F Cole SchneideR
JANUARY 14

Acquired: F Devin Shore

Acquired: F Andrew Cogliano
JANUARY 11

Acquired: F Jordan Weal

Acquired: D Jacob Graves and 2019 sixth-round pick
JANUARY 11

Acquired: D Jan Rutta and 2019 seventh-round pick

Acquired: D Slater Koekkoek and 2019 fifth-round pick
JANUARY 11

Acquired: F Paul Carey

Acquired: F Cody Goloubef
JANUARY 11

Acquired: F Morgan Klimchuk

Acquired: F Gabriel Gagne
JANUARY 3

Acquired: G Jared Coreau

Acquired: Future considerations
JANUARY 2

Acquired: G Anders Nilsson and F Darren Archibald

Acquired: G Mike McKenna, F Tom Pyatt and 2019 sixth-round pick
DECEMBER 30

Acquired: D Brandon Manning and D Robin Norell

Acquired: D Jason Garrison and F Drake Caggiula
DECEMBER 30

Acquired: D Alexander Petrovic

Acquired: D Chris Wideman and 2019 third-round pick
DECEMBER 29

Acquired: G Michael Hutchinson

Acquired: 2020 fifth-round pick
DECEMBER 28

Acquired: D Trevor Murphy

Acquired: F Giovanni Fiore
DECEMBER 10

Acquired: D Steve Oleksy

Acquired: F Adam Cracknell
DECEMBER 5

Acquired: D Macoy Erkamps and F Ben Sexton

Acquired: D Stefan Elliott and F Tobias Lindberg
DECEMBER 3

Acquired: F Daniel Sprong

Acquired: D Marcus Pettersson
DECEMBER 3

Acquired: F Josh Leivo

Acquired: F Michael Carcone
NOVEMBER 27

Acquired: D Andrew Nielsen

Acquired: F Morgan Klimchuk
NOVEMBER 25

Acquired: F Dylan Strome and F Brendan Perlini

Acquired: F Nick Schmaltz
NOVEMBER 22

Acquired: D Chris Wideman

Acquired: Conditional pick in the 2020 NHL Draft
NOVEMBER 21

Acquired: F Pavel Jenys

Acquired: D Stepan Falkovsky
NOVEMBER 16

Acquired: F Ryan Strome

Acquired: F Ryan Spooner
NOVEMBER 14

Acquired: F Carl Hagelin

Acquired: F Tanner Pearson
NOVEMBER 10

Acquired: D Taylor Fedun

Acquired: Conditional 2020 seventh-round pick
OCTOBER 18

Acquired: F Mitch Hults

Acquired: Future considerations
OCTOBER 3

Acquired: D Gustav Olofsson

Acquired: F William Bitten
OCTOBER 1

Acquired: F Nicholas Baptiste

Acquired: D Jack DoughertY
OCTOBER 1

Acquired: D Matt Taormina and D Rinat Valiev

Acquired: D Brett Kulak
OCTOBER 1

Acquired: D Connor Carrick

Acquired: Conditional 2019 seventh-round pick
OCTOBER 1

Acquired: D Jakub Jerabek

Acquired: 2020 sixth-round pick

