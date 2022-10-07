The NHL regular season is officially underway. That means that the league's 32 teams are beginning the 82-game marathon that will lead us toward the postseason, and ultimately one team being crowned as the Stanley Cup champion.

With that in mind, it makes sense that hockey fans will want to know where they can watch the broadcasts of regular season's games. Of course, we're not going to freeze you out.

Below, you'll find a useful table that includes all 32 teams, their regional television network and both in and out-of-market streaming options.

It is worth noting that ESPN, ESPN+, TNT and Hulu will carry the nationally-televised games throughout the regular season and even the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Games on ESPN and TNT can be streamed through fuboTV (try for free).

For a complete look at the hockey schedule to find out who your favorite team is playing, click here. For all the latest scores, click here.