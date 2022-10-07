The NHL regular season is officially underway. That means that the league's 32 teams are beginning the 82-game marathon that will lead us toward the postseason, and ultimately one team being crowned as the Stanley Cup champion.
With that in mind, it makes sense that hockey fans will want to know where they can watch the broadcasts of regular season's games. Of course, we're not going to freeze you out.
Below, you'll find a useful table that includes all 32 teams, their regional television network and both in and out-of-market streaming options.
It is worth noting that ESPN, ESPN+, TNT and Hulu will carry the nationally-televised games throughout the regular season and even the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Games on ESPN and TNT can be streamed through fuboTV (try for free).
For a complete look at the hockey schedule to find out who your favorite team is playing, click here. For all the latest scores, click here.
Team
Television Network
Regional Stream
Out-of-market
Bally Sports SoCal
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
Bally Sport Arizona
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
NESN
fuboTV (try for free)
NHL Center Ice
MSG
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
Sportsnet
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
Bally Sports South
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
NBC Sports Chicago
fuboTV (Try for free)
NHL Center Ice
Altitude Sports
fuboTV (Try for free)
NHL Center Ice
Bally Sports Ohio
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
Bally Sports Southwest
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
Bally Sports Detroit
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
Sportsnet
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
Bally Sports Florida
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
Bally Sports West
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
Bally Sports North
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
TSN
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
Bally Sports South
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
MSG
fuboTV (Try for free)
NHL Center Ice
MSG
fuboTV (Try for free)
NHL Center Ice
MSG
fuboTV (Try for free)
NHL Center Ice
TSN
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
NBC Sports Philadelphia
fuboTV (Try for free)
NHL Center Ice
AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh
fuboTV (Try for free)
NHL Center Ice
NBC Sports California
fuboTV (Try for free)
NHL Center Ice
Root Sports Northwest
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
Bally Sports Midwest
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
Bally Sports Sun
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
Sportsnet
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
Sportsnet
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice
AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
fuboTV (Try for free)
NHL Center Ice
NBC Sports Washington
fuboTV (Try for free)
NHL Center Ice
TSN
NHL Center Ice
NHL Center Ice