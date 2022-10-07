gettyimages-493360102-1.jpg
The NHL regular season is officially underway. That means that the league's 32 teams are beginning the 82-game marathon that will lead us toward the postseason, and ultimately one team being crowned as the Stanley Cup champion.

With that in mind, it makes sense that hockey fans will want to know where they can watch the broadcasts of regular season's games. Of course, we're not going to freeze you out.

Below, you'll find a useful table that includes all 32 teams, their regional television network and both in and out-of-market streaming options.

It is worth noting that ESPN, ESPN+, TNT and Hulu will carry the nationally-televised games throughout the regular season and even the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Games on ESPN and TNT can be streamed through fuboTV (try for free).

For a complete look at the hockey schedule to find out who your favorite team is playing, click here. For all the latest scores, click here

Team

Television Network

Regional Stream

Out-of-market

Bally Sports SoCal

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

Bally Sport Arizona

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

NESN

fuboTV (try for free)

NHL Center Ice

MSG

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

Sportsnet

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

Bally Sports South

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

NBC Sports Chicago

fuboTV (Try for free)

NHL Center Ice

Altitude Sports

fuboTV (Try for free)

NHL Center Ice

Bally Sports Ohio

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

Bally Sports Southwest

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

Bally Sports Detroit

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

Sportsnet

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

Bally Sports Florida

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

Bally Sports West

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

Bally Sports North

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

TSN

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

Bally Sports South

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

MSG

fuboTV (Try for free)

NHL Center Ice

MSG

fuboTV (Try for free)

NHL Center Ice

MSG

fuboTV (Try for free)

NHL Center Ice

TSN

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

NBC Sports Philadelphia

fuboTV (Try for free)

NHL Center Ice

AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

fuboTV (Try for free)

NHL Center Ice

NBC Sports California

fuboTV (Try for free)

NHL Center Ice

Root Sports Northwest

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

Bally Sports Midwest

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

Bally Sports Sun

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

Sportsnet

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

Sportsnet

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice

AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

fuboTV (Try for free)

NHL Center Ice

NBC Sports Washington

fuboTV (Try for free)

NHL Center Ice

TSN

NHL Center Ice

NHL Center Ice