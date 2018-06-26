NHL Twitter, former players react to commissioner Gary Bettman being inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame

There was a major milestone for the NHL with Tuesday's Hall of Fame induction announcement, with the first black player in NHL history Willie O'Ree being enshrined. However, another interesting person found his name being called, and it was a bit more surprising than O'Ree's: Current NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

Since Bettman's reign as commissioner began in 1993, the NHL has had three lockouts: One in 1994 that cut the season in half, one in 2004 that cut off the entire season, and one in 2012, which also cut the season in half. He also made the decision to keep NHL players out of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

With that in mind, Bettman is received by fans like this:

Gary Bettman, being booed as usual, silences the crowd before paying tribute to the Humboldt Broncos: "Let's do this, and then you can boo me all night." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) June 22, 2018

Bettman gets booed everywhere he goes, with draft night in particular being a brutal display.

He's not people's favorite person, and a few former players had something to say about his induction. But it wasn't all bad. The Great One himself -- Wayne Gretzky -- supports the induction (or at least thinks Bettman is trying).

Wayne Gretzky on Gary Bettman making Hockey Hall of Fame: "His leadership and love for hockey is very evident. And hockey has become more entertaining year after year, thanks in part to his passion for the game." — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) June 26, 2018

A few people also agree with Bettman's reputation as a "builder," despite his flaws.

I get the animosity toward Gary Bettman. The lockouts are a damning stain on his legacy. But I can easily argue that he’s the greatest builder in NHL history. He deserves this spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame. #HHOF2018 — Al Muir (@almuirSI) June 26, 2018

You can cringe all you want - and I’m cringing - but Gary Bettman belongs in the Hockey Hall of Fame. What he’s done for the business of the game is gigantic. — steve simmons (@simmonssteve) June 26, 2018

Other players, however, aren't as kind. One such player is former 10-year vet Daniel Carcillo, an outspoken advocate about head trauma that the NHL can cause that had the nickname "Car Bomb" during his playing days due to his vitriolic nature. Bettman's handling of concussion research in hockey is controversial to say the least, and Carcillo didn't hold back after the announcement.

If the rumors are true, Willie O’Ree & Gary Bettman are going to be inducted into the @HockeyHallFame as builders. Willie is best known for being the first black player in the @NHL Gary Bettman is best known for his denial of #CTE which contributed to the deaths of former players — Daniel Carcillo (@CarBombBoom13) June 26, 2018

Sean Avery, who had stints with several NHL teams (most prominently the Rangers), was a bit more blunt in his evaluation.

A few other hockey folks had thoughts.

We are really putting Gary Bettman in the hall? For what? Most lockouts during time as commissioner? — Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) June 26, 2018

NHL work stoppages before Gary Bettman was Commissioner: 1 (Spanish Flu in 1919)



NHL work stoppages since Gary Bettman became Commissioner in 1993: 3



But yes he totally deserves to be in the Hall of Fame — Maverick (@_MavSleep) June 26, 2018

Say what you want about Gary Bettman getting into the HHOF, but if you live in Edmonton, never forget he fought to keep the Oilers here when the team was on the verge of leaving. That's a fact. — Robin Brownlee (@Robin_Brownlee) June 26, 2018

Breaking news from the NHL: Gary Bettman will be inducBOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Matt Porter (@mattyports) June 26, 2018

Gary Bettman also in the Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/9icIG4MUQx — The Hockey Hangout (@HockeyHangout) June 26, 2018

NHL fans were no more merciful to Bettman online than they are on draft night.

This is just for Bettmam pic.twitter.com/ajTbGTWLik — Marc Christopher (@MarcC856) June 26, 2018

Bettman's induction is undoubtedly controversial, and he'll certainly continue to be booed wherever he goes. However, the NHL clearly sees him as a builder, and someone worthy of recognition. His contributions to the business side can't be argued with. But the fan-facing side are where he's had issues in the past.