NHL Twitter, former players react to commissioner Gary Bettman being inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame
You could argue that Bettman wasn't the most popular choice
There was a major milestone for the NHL with Tuesday's Hall of Fame induction announcement, with the first black player in NHL history Willie O'Ree being enshrined. However, another interesting person found his name being called, and it was a bit more surprising than O'Ree's: Current NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.
Since Bettman's reign as commissioner began in 1993, the NHL has had three lockouts: One in 1994 that cut the season in half, one in 2004 that cut off the entire season, and one in 2012, which also cut the season in half. He also made the decision to keep NHL players out of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
With that in mind, Bettman is received by fans like this:
Bettman gets booed everywhere he goes, with draft night in particular being a brutal display.
He's not people's favorite person, and a few former players had something to say about his induction. But it wasn't all bad. The Great One himself -- Wayne Gretzky -- supports the induction (or at least thinks Bettman is trying).
A few people also agree with Bettman's reputation as a "builder," despite his flaws.
Other players, however, aren't as kind. One such player is former 10-year vet Daniel Carcillo, an outspoken advocate about head trauma that the NHL can cause that had the nickname "Car Bomb" during his playing days due to his vitriolic nature. Bettman's handling of concussion research in hockey is controversial to say the least, and Carcillo didn't hold back after the announcement.
Sean Avery, who had stints with several NHL teams (most prominently the Rangers), was a bit more blunt in his evaluation.
A few other hockey folks had thoughts.
NHL fans were no more merciful to Bettman online than they are on draft night.
Bettman's induction is undoubtedly controversial, and he'll certainly continue to be booed wherever he goes. However, the NHL clearly sees him as a builder, and someone worthy of recognition. His contributions to the business side can't be argued with. But the fan-facing side are where he's had issues in the past.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Hockey Hall of Fame: The inductees
Brodeur gets voted in during his first year of eligibility, while O'Ree finally gets his r...
-
NHL Free Agent Tracker 2018
All the info on the top names available this offseason
-
John Tavares to speak to six teams
The NHL's most coveted free agent will listen to offers from six teams, including the Isle...
-
Capitals lock up Carlson for 8 years
Carlson opts to stay in Washington, where he's played his whole NHL career, instead of hitting...
-
NHL Draft 2018: Grades for every team
Running through all 31 NHL teams and issuing grades for their selections at this weekend's...
-
Top five names from the 2018 NHL Draft
The draft analysis you've been waiting for