NHL unveils 2019 All-Star jerseys with black and white look, team logos on the chest
It's the first time that an NHL All-Star jersey will have team logos on the front
Last week we found out which players would be attending the 2019 NHL All-Star Game in San Jose. This week we found out what they'll be wearing. Adidas and the NHL officially unveiled this year's All-Star jerseys on Wednesday, and this year's look brings a significant shakeup from what we've seen over the past few years.
Instead of releasing four separate jerseys -- one for each divisional team participating in the tournament style format -- there will be just two base jerseys, one black and one white.
Those jerseys will be almost entirely black and white with the exception of some slate striping. Why black and white? According to adidas, the scheme is "inspired by the colors of the game", with black representing a hockey puck and white representing the ice surface.
They will also feature team logos on the chest rather than the traditional league or conference logos, which is a first in NHL All-Star Game history.
This is actually very similar to what the NBA did with its All-Star Game jerseys last year.
It's a pretty drastic pivot from the neon highlighter themed All-Star jerseys that we saw in Tampa Bay last year, which seemed to be received with mixed reviews.
While the 2019 threads may not contain the most inspiring and colorful design, there is a bit of a cool initiative behind them. These are the first-ever NHL jerseys that are made out of recycled plastic debris, and the league is hoping they can bring more attention to oceanic pollution while the game is hosted in the Bay Area. The 2019 NHL All-Star Game is slated for Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET and is available streaming on fuboTV (try for free).
