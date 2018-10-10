NHL wins and sins: Celebration battles, 'Dilly Dilly,' throwback jerseys and Auston Matthews' coat

With a new NHL season upon us, we're rolling out a new weekly installment highlighting what's right and what's wrong with the NHL during every week throughout the season. For all the things there are to love about the NHL and its product, there's also plenty to hate and plenty to criticize.

What's right: GOALS!

Do you like goals? I bet you like goals! Who doesn't like goals? Goals are great! Guess who got to see plenty of goals through the first week of the NHL season? That's right -- you did, pal! GOALS FOR EVERYONE!!!

I'm not sure if it's because goalies are still shaking off the rust, but there were plenty of teams that were able to pour it on through the opening week. Eight times a team scored seven goals or more in a game, three more times a team had a six-goal outing and there were 12 additional times that a team put five on the board.

We had pretty goals!

Tomas Hertl out here racking up bodies pic.twitter.com/ughy9Fb5DD — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 4, 2018

I would recommend covering Jack Eichel pic.twitter.com/X2cCgRzWWY — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 8, 2018

Backhander from @AnzeKopitar for a 1-0 lead. Give an 🍎 to Kovalchuk. pic.twitter.com/uvAVwqV6Rk — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) October 8, 2018

We had ugly goals!

Mikhail Vorobyev's first NHL goal is an absolute thing of beauty. 10/10. pic.twitter.com/FehJc2JTJg — Sons of Penn (@SonsofPenn) October 7, 2018

Tuukka Rask’s season not off to the best start pic.twitter.com/MSx0VZAIEb — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 3, 2018

We had overtime goals!

There have been five overtime games through two days in the NHL this season. According to @EliasSports, that's tied for the most in any season in NHL history (also 2006-07). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 5, 2018

While it's true that more goals doesn't always equal better/more interesting games, it does mean the NHL's opening week was full of plenty of high-event games, which is fun! It also means we probably don't need to talk about making the nets bigger or the goalie equipment smaller, at least for the next week or so.

What's wrong: The Nashville Predators

If you were lucky enough to have attended the Predators' season opener on Tuesday night in Nashville, you got to see them raise not one, not two, but THREE banners to the rafters before puck drop. It was a great ceremony honoring the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Pred-- wait, what's that? The Predators didn't win ... or make ... last year's Stanley Cup Final?

Oh dear. Oh no.

Listen, the Preds had a great season last year. They won the Presidents' Trophy -- something that's incredibly difficult to do over the course of an 82-game regular season, and an achievement certainly worth celebrating. But do we really need three banners following a season that ended with the Preds getting knocked out in the second round of the playoffs?

I'm cool with the Presidents' Trophy banner; again, it's a big accomplishment. I'm also fine with the division champs banner -- plenty of other teams do that too. My real gripe is with that third banner. REGULAR SEASON Western Conference Champions? Not only is that not even a thing, it's also insanely redundant when you have a Presidents' Trophy banner right next to it. It's so unnecessary!

Let's be clear: Nashville isn't the first team to do this -- hell, even an Original Six team has pulled this move -- but I sure hope they're the last. Teams need to stop raising banners just for the sake of filling rafter space, especially when they're just finding multiple ways to spin the same achievement.

Folks, time to reconsider who REALLY won last year pic.twitter.com/0fssrKVAeZ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 10, 2018

Also on the Sins side, the Predators allowed this to happen.

Austin Watson, who is serving the third game of his 27-game suspension tonight, was part of the pregame introductions/ceremonies, dressed in full uniform. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) October 10, 2018

I get that he's still part of the team, but maybe tell the guy who's serving a suspension for domestic violence that he should leave his uniform and equipment in his locker and sit out this year's home opener ceremony. Probably should have been the move.

What's right: Celebration battles

You know what comes with plenty of goals? Plenty of goal celebrations. The greatest celebratory moment came during the Maple Leafs-Blackhawks game on Sunday night -- a game that featured 13 goals, late game dramatics and dueling celebrations.

After scoring what was seemingly a crucial clutch goal with a minute left in the third period to give Toronto a 6-5 lead, Auston Matthews put his glove up to his ear and beckoned the stunned, silenced Chicago crowd on the road. Then, about 30 seconds later, Patrick Kane netted the equalizer for the Blackhawks, tying the game up with half a minute remaining in regulation. He celebrated by mocking/mimicking Matthews' celebration from moments earlier.

Auston Matthews makes it 6-5 and silences the crowd. Patrick Kane makes it 6-6 and mimics the celebration. Matthews grins on the bench pic.twitter.com/l4nTOFgCzu — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) October 8, 2018

It was an awesome bit of gamesmanship, one that Matthews even had to appreciate on the Toronto bench. That grin says it all. We're having fun!

The NHL and its culture can often be stuck so far up its own butt about protecting "the code" and the unwritten rules of the sport, but sometimes there's nothing better than watching a couple of the best players in the world get fired up and engage in some competitive, free-spirited showmanship. It makes moments like this a bit more memorable and allows players to showcase their personalities a little bit. I'm all for it. More celebration duels!

What's wrong: 'Dilly Dilly'

Let's just preface this section with a little note: I like Bud Light. It's perfectly fine for what it is: A cheap, light beer. Sometimes you want a beverage that's on the heavier or fancier side, and some occasions calls for anything that's light and ice cold. I'm an equal-opportunity beer enthusiast. With that in mind, this is not an attack against Bud Light.

Now, let's get to the point here: "Dilly Dilly" absolutely stinks. The slogan was played out about six minutes after it debuted, yet not only does it still live -- it continues to thrive, apparently. And if you're a hockey fan hoping to escape it this season, well...good luck.

You may have noticed that the beer company has sought to rebrand opposing penalty boxes around the league as the "Pit of Misery." The label has shown up on penalty box ad space in several arenas already. (Admittedly, it's a clever bit of branding.)

Opposing team's penalty box in Dallas is the pit of misery. My God, perfect sponsorship pic.twitter.com/ucmfzf17Fv — 👻Jooooooooey Pooooooooost👻 (@PoeyJost) October 4, 2018

Looks like Bud Light is turning penalty boxes across the NHL into the Pit of Misery.



The Red Wings have one for opponents at home. Tyler Bertuzzi visited LA’s. pic.twitter.com/4SOKsCT084 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 8, 2018

Some authentic brand integration for @budlight with their sponsorship of the @Capitals visiting team penalty box, otherwise known as the “Pit of Misery.” #DillyDilly #SportsBiz pic.twitter.com/hhs2AIKIf2 — Cole Cook (@cwcook22) October 4, 2018

However, they're not stopping there. It appears multiple arenas have also been convinced to play an audio recording of, "To the pit of misery. Dilly dilly!" over the PA after an opposing player gets whistled for a penalty.

Bruins play "to the pit of misery, dilly dilly" over PA when a player on the other teams goes to the box and I already hate it. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) October 8, 2018

Oh my god that Pit of Misery thing when someone goes to the penalty box sounds so ECHL. I should know that because I go to ECHL games. @Toucherandrich — Gritty (@bergeronprocess) October 9, 2018

This is where I draw the line. Even the biggest Bud Light fans have to admit that this is a bit much; most of us will be driven to insanity if we have to endure this over the course of an 82-game season. I will agree to stop complaining about the commercials if we can just not do the audio thing. I promise.

However, credit where credit's due: Bud Light also did a cool hockey thing this week.

.@Capitals fans, there’s nothing quite like pulling a championship jersey over your head and drinking a Bud Light through it. A close second, you can pull this shirt over your head and take a drink of Bud Light through it! Pick yours up at bars during this week's rematch game. pic.twitter.com/9EEYmEyX9T — Bud Light (@budlight) October 8, 2018

What's right: Throwback thirds

We knew coming into this season that we'd get to see a number of retro alternate jerseys this season, and several of them made appearances in Week 1. Among them...

The Flames and the jerseys that they wore from 1980-94.

The Coyotes and their black Kachina jersey.

And, most importantly, the freakin' Mighty Ducks, who warmed up in their original '90s sweaters before debuting their new retro-inspired black alternates.

Looked forward to wearing this jersey all summer long! A fun moment in front of our great fans last night. #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/DD6nIBoUmr — Rickard Rakell (@RickyRakell93) October 9, 2018

Always a childhood dream to wear this jersey. Even better to wear it at home! #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/GC7ttLfjLl — Brandon Montour (@brandon_montour) October 9, 2018

All of these looks are excellent and are great to see back in action, especially since Adidas didn't deliver any alternate jerseys in their first year as league outfitter last season. We'll continue to see additional alternates rolled out in the coming weeks, including this 80s-inspired gold Penguins third that was unveiled this week.

The more throwback jerseys the better, if you ask me.

What's wrong: Auston Matthews' coat

Last week's Wins and Sins saw Auston Matthews praised for his fashionable photoshoot in GQ. Unfortunately, fashion has landed him in the Sins department just one week later. That's because Matthews wore this thing in a photoshoot for Sharp Magazine:

Auston Matthews gets another big spread in a lifestyle magazine: https://t.co/x4CFaklCLL pic.twitter.com/DDIxv5gPSP — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 8, 2018

That outrageous red coat (which sells for nearly $6,000, by the way) turned Matthews into an internet punching bag for a few days. The comparisons were all over the place.

Auston Matthews must have loved final fantasy x or something pic.twitter.com/HKfrBPXDPk — Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) October 8, 2018

If Auston Matthews scores three goals Leaf fans should throw ridiculous red coats on the ice. — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) October 10, 2018

It wasn't the only photo that resulted in jokes, though!

Auston Matthews 2018 and Auston Matthews 2048. pic.twitter.com/MXKS1PIqkn — Tom Urtz Jr. (28 days till Election Day) (@TomUrtzJr) October 8, 2018

In any case, Matthews can pretty much wear whatever the hell he wants if he keeps producing at the clip he's operating at to start the season. The 21-year-old has seven goals through Toronto's first four games.

What's right: Gritty masks

You thought we were going to go a week without a Gritty update? Good one.

The Flyers' mascot has already found his way onto a goalie mask, and it comes courtesy of new Philadelphia goaltender Calvin Pickard. It's outstanding.

What's wrong: Gritty hanging with these kids

Irresponsible parenting by everyone who allowed their children to board this one-way trip to Gritty's hellscape.