NHL wins and sins: Celebration battles, 'Dilly Dilly,' throwback jerseys and Auston Matthews' coat
What's right and wrong in the NHL this week
With a new NHL season upon us, we're rolling out a new weekly installment highlighting what's right and what's wrong with the NHL during every week throughout the season. For all the things there are to love about the NHL and its product, there's also plenty to hate and plenty to criticize.
With that in mind, let's hash it out together ... right here ... every single Wednesday.
Loving and/or hating something about the NHL at any given point throughout this season? Feel free to drop your praise/complaints in my email inbox at pete.blackburn@cbsinteractive.com.
What's right: GOALS!
Do you like goals? I bet you like goals! Who doesn't like goals? Goals are great! Guess who got to see plenty of goals through the first week of the NHL season? That's right -- you did, pal! GOALS FOR EVERYONE!!!
I'm not sure if it's because goalies are still shaking off the rust, but there were plenty of teams that were able to pour it on through the opening week. Eight times a team scored seven goals or more in a game, three more times a team had a six-goal outing and there were 12 additional times that a team put five on the board.
We had pretty goals!
We had ugly goals!
We had overtime goals!
While it's true that more goals doesn't always equal better/more interesting games, it does mean the NHL's opening week was full of plenty of high-event games, which is fun! It also means we probably don't need to talk about making the nets bigger or the goalie equipment smaller, at least for the next week or so.
What's wrong: The Nashville Predators
If you were lucky enough to have attended the Predators' season opener on Tuesday night in Nashville, you got to see them raise not one, not two, but THREE banners to the rafters before puck drop. It was a great ceremony honoring the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Pred-- wait, what's that? The Predators didn't win ... or make ... last year's Stanley Cup Final?
Oh dear. Oh no.
Listen, the Preds had a great season last year. They won the Presidents' Trophy -- something that's incredibly difficult to do over the course of an 82-game regular season, and an achievement certainly worth celebrating. But do we really need three banners following a season that ended with the Preds getting knocked out in the second round of the playoffs?
I'm cool with the Presidents' Trophy banner; again, it's a big accomplishment. I'm also fine with the division champs banner -- plenty of other teams do that too. My real gripe is with that third banner. REGULAR SEASON Western Conference Champions? Not only is that not even a thing, it's also insanely redundant when you have a Presidents' Trophy banner right next to it. It's so unnecessary!
Let's be clear: Nashville isn't the first team to do this -- hell, even an Original Six team has pulled this move -- but I sure hope they're the last. Teams need to stop raising banners just for the sake of filling rafter space, especially when they're just finding multiple ways to spin the same achievement.
Also on the Sins side, the Predators allowed this to happen.
I get that he's still part of the team, but maybe tell the guy who's serving a suspension for domestic violence that he should leave his uniform and equipment in his locker and sit out this year's home opener ceremony. Probably should have been the move.
What's right: Celebration battles
You know what comes with plenty of goals? Plenty of goal celebrations. The greatest celebratory moment came during the Maple Leafs-Blackhawks game on Sunday night -- a game that featured 13 goals, late game dramatics and dueling celebrations.
After scoring what was seemingly a crucial clutch goal with a minute left in the third period to give Toronto a 6-5 lead, Auston Matthews put his glove up to his ear and beckoned the stunned, silenced Chicago crowd on the road. Then, about 30 seconds later, Patrick Kane netted the equalizer for the Blackhawks, tying the game up with half a minute remaining in regulation. He celebrated by mocking/mimicking Matthews' celebration from moments earlier.
It was an awesome bit of gamesmanship, one that Matthews even had to appreciate on the Toronto bench. That grin says it all. We're having fun!
The NHL and its culture can often be stuck so far up its own butt about protecting "the code" and the unwritten rules of the sport, but sometimes there's nothing better than watching a couple of the best players in the world get fired up and engage in some competitive, free-spirited showmanship. It makes moments like this a bit more memorable and allows players to showcase their personalities a little bit. I'm all for it. More celebration duels!
What's wrong: 'Dilly Dilly'
Let's just preface this section with a little note: I like Bud Light. It's perfectly fine for what it is: A cheap, light beer. Sometimes you want a beverage that's on the heavier or fancier side, and some occasions calls for anything that's light and ice cold. I'm an equal-opportunity beer enthusiast. With that in mind, this is not an attack against Bud Light.
Now, let's get to the point here: "Dilly Dilly" absolutely stinks. The slogan was played out about six minutes after it debuted, yet not only does it still live -- it continues to thrive, apparently. And if you're a hockey fan hoping to escape it this season, well...good luck.
You may have noticed that the beer company has sought to rebrand opposing penalty boxes around the league as the "Pit of Misery." The label has shown up on penalty box ad space in several arenas already. (Admittedly, it's a clever bit of branding.)
However, they're not stopping there. It appears multiple arenas have also been convinced to play an audio recording of, "To the pit of misery. Dilly dilly!" over the PA after an opposing player gets whistled for a penalty.
This is where I draw the line. Even the biggest Bud Light fans have to admit that this is a bit much; most of us will be driven to insanity if we have to endure this over the course of an 82-game season. I will agree to stop complaining about the commercials if we can just not do the audio thing. I promise.
However, credit where credit's due: Bud Light also did a cool hockey thing this week.
What's right: Throwback thirds
We knew coming into this season that we'd get to see a number of retro alternate jerseys this season, and several of them made appearances in Week 1. Among them...
The Flames and the jerseys that they wore from 1980-94.
The Coyotes and their black Kachina jersey.
And, most importantly, the freakin' Mighty Ducks, who warmed up in their original '90s sweaters before debuting their new retro-inspired black alternates.
All of these looks are excellent and are great to see back in action, especially since Adidas didn't deliver any alternate jerseys in their first year as league outfitter last season. We'll continue to see additional alternates rolled out in the coming weeks, including this 80s-inspired gold Penguins third that was unveiled this week.
The more throwback jerseys the better, if you ask me.
What's wrong: Auston Matthews' coat
Last week's Wins and Sins saw Auston Matthews praised for his fashionable photoshoot in GQ. Unfortunately, fashion has landed him in the Sins department just one week later. That's because Matthews wore this thing in a photoshoot for Sharp Magazine:
That outrageous red coat (which sells for nearly $6,000, by the way) turned Matthews into an internet punching bag for a few days. The comparisons were all over the place.
It wasn't the only photo that resulted in jokes, though!
In any case, Matthews can pretty much wear whatever the hell he wants if he keeps producing at the clip he's operating at to start the season. The 21-year-old has seven goals through Toronto's first four games.
What's right: Gritty masks
You thought we were going to go a week without a Gritty update? Good one.
The Flyers' mascot has already found his way onto a goalie mask, and it comes courtesy of new Philadelphia goaltender Calvin Pickard. It's outstanding.
What's wrong: Gritty hanging with these kids
Irresponsible parenting by everyone who allowed their children to board this one-way trip to Gritty's hellscape.
