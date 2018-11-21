NHL Wins and Sins: This Thanksgiving, let's be grateful for job opportunities and fake friends

It's time for our weekly installment highlighting what's right and what's wrong with the NHL during every week throughout the season. For all the things there are to love about the NHL and its product, there's also plenty to hate and plenty to criticize.

With that in mind, let's hash it out together ... right here ... every single Wednesday.

Loving and/or hating something about the NHL at any given point throughout this season? Feel free to drop your praise/complaints in my email inbox at pete.blackburn@cbsinteractive.com.

***NOTE: Since this is a Thanksgiving edition of Wins And Sins, we're going to bring an appropriate attitude to this week's column and highlight only the positives from around the NHL this week. There's plenty to be thankful for, so now's not the time to be ungrateful.***

What's right: Job opportunities!

Pete Blackburn photo illustration

I don't know if you heard, but plenty of new job opportunities are opening in the NHL, especially on the coaching front! This is great news for any aspiring coaches who are looking to take a big step forward in their career, or ones who are looking for another chance behind the bench. Everyone deserves a second chance, right? Heck, even coaches who decided to call it quits are getting the chance to go back to work.

Job creation is at an all-time high, and it's only November! And if you can believe it, not only may there be a few more coaching jobs available in the coming weeks and months, but some front office jobs could be opening up as well! Those jobs can be particularly hard to come by, but certain front offices are doing their best to ensure they'll be hiring soon. Very gracious of them.

This is especially great news considering the slow year that the league had last season. Absolutely no coaching jobs opened up until the conclusion of the regular season, leaving many out of work and fruitless in their searches. Luckily, the universe tends to even things out (such as PDO and the Vegas Golden Knights) and now a significant number of coaches are back in action. Best of luck to them!

What's right: Free time!

While several coaches are getting back into the workforce, many others are suddenly finding themselves with plenty of free time and endless possibilities in front of them. If that's not exciting enough, some of them are getting paid handsomely (as much as six million dollars a year) to do absolutely nothing! Zero obligations and a steady stream of cash? That's the real American Dream, if you ask me.

So, what's a carefree coach to do with all this newfound time? Well, there's no shortage of options at the moment. "More time with the family" is usually a popular choice, so maybe some family ski trips are in order.

This is also a great time of year for sports, so they could always kick back and enjoy some hockey, football, basketball, or soccer on the television. Maybe they'll enjoy the change of pace that comes with watching games on the couch. Or maybe they'll want to join fans in the trenches and get after it during a tailgate. It's a great way to feel young again!

Pete Blackburn photo illustration

Perhaps the coaches want a little break from sports? They could always hit the movie theater for a nice little relaxing afternoon matinee -- there's nothing better! They'll get to avoid the rush and spread out while the rest of us schmoes are at work grinding away. Not to mention we're approaching the winter blockbuster season ... plenty of great movies with Oscar buzz about to hit the box office!

And if video games are more their style ... do I even need to say it? "Red Dead Redemption 2" is a dream! Anybody can lose themselves for hours on end as they conquer the Wild West through the eyes of Arthur Morgan. Pull a bank heist, rob some stagecoaches, go on a hunt, take down some dirty O'Driscolls and murder a horse by riding it headfirst straight into a tree. Frankly, those coaches will be glad they're out of work once they dive into RDR2.

All things considered, it's a pretty great time to be making millions and doing whatever the hell you want! Congratulations to these folks!

What's right: Online friendships!

Listen, it's been pretty difficult to find positivity in the Ottawa Senators over the past couple of years, and things got off to a pretty shaky start this year when that whole Uber debacle went down earlier this month. The team seemingly made the aftermath of that ordeal much worse than it needed to be, especially when they essentially blacklisted an Ottawa Citizen reporter and refused to let him board the club charter to attend an away game.

However! It seems like the Sens are ready to put the whole thing behind them and move on, and they've really gotten an outpouring of support recently from fans who are still clearly devoted to the team, especially on social media. A number of accounts on Twitter united in agreement that the Senators were victims in the scenario and made it a point to put the local media on blast for their unfair coverage of the team. They were quite complimentary of the club and owner Eugene Melnyk, and they came together to interact and retweeting one another so that their voices would be amplified for the cause. You love to see that sense of dedication and community around the team!

Does it matter that a bunch of those accounts were discovered to be phony and "contrived" last week? Psh, of course not! Support is support, regardless if it comes from a real life person with brains, a Twitter bot or a sad old man with a bunch of burner accounts at his disposal. There's strength in numbers, even if those numbers are illegitimately inflated as part of a sketchy support campaign.

Unfortunately for the Senators, most of the suspicious accounts went dark and stopped tweeting after their legitimacy was questioned. That being said, every sports fan goes through periods of ups and downs, even the fake ones! The good news is that there's plenty of season left for the Sens to have yet another controversy, and that's when the Twitter burners will once again have their chance to shine.

Pete Blackburn photo illustration

What's right: The Battle of Alberta!



It was such a wonderfully positive week that even the most hate-filled, violent game on the schedule was a work of art. It was even the type of game that made guys like Milan Lucic and Zack Kassian feel useful! What an inclusive experience. We should all be thankful nobody got their head taken off during this game (though it was close!) and that there's two more of these matchups left on the schedule.

Nylander Watch!

Pete Blackburn photo illustration

With the December 1st RFA deadline just over a week away, William Nylander doesn't appear to be any closer to a holdout resolution than he was at this time last week. But that's OK! Even if an agreement doesn't get reached by then, the Leafs are reportedly willing to let him sit out the full year. That may not seem like an ideal option for Nylander, at least not until you remember how much "Red Dead Redemption 2" he'd get to play. The online multiplayer beta is launching soon and everybody is going to be wishing they had that kind of free time. Plus, Nylander would get to avoid the pressure of Toronto media calling him the best hockey player in the world, a crown which he'd likely take from Mitch Marner, who took it from Auston Matthews, who took it from John Tavares.