NYR
Rangers
20-18-5
5
FINAL
1
FLA
Panthers
21-16-3
NHL Winter Classic 2026 results, score: Rangers trounce Panthers in Miami behind Mika Zibanejad's hat trick

New York also picked up important points in the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs

By
1 min read

The New York Rangers spoiled the party in Miami, beating the Florida Panthers in the 2026 NHL Winter Classic, 5-1. Big performances from the trio of Mika Zibanejad, Alexis Lafreniere and Artemi Panarin fueled the victory as the Rangers picked up an enormous win in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Zibanejad came into the game on somewhat of a cold streak with just one goal in his last 10 games. He broke out of that funk with a historic five-point night, consisting of three goals and two assists. Not only did he record the first hat trick in Winter Classic history, but he also set the record for most points by an individual player in an outdoor game.

Zibanejad began his busy night by opening the scoring at loanDepot Park with a power play goal off a slick feed from Lafreniere. That wasn't the only time those two would connect in the Winter Classic as Lafreniere found Zibanejad again on a 2-on-1 that resulted in one of the easier goals of the Swede's career.

Even when he wasn't the one scoring goals, Zibanejad was finding the scoresheet thanks to his playmaking. He registered an assist on each of Panarin's goals, giving him four points, which tied the record for the most in an outdoor game. On the assist that tied the record, Zibanejad showed nice vision when he found Panarin creeping down into the high slot.

When the Panthers pulled Sergei Bobrovsky late in the third period, Zibanejad saw his chance to notch the hat trick, and he didn't miss. He fired the puck into the gaping cage at the other end of the rink as a few fans tried -- and failed -- to throw hats onto the ice from the stands.

This win for the Rangers keeps their perfect record in outdoor games intact. New York is now 6-0-0 in such games and 3-0-0 in Winter Classic matchups.

Sam Reinhart had the lone goal for the home team, but that was all Panthers fans had to cheer for. Outside of a brief burst or two in the third period, Florida generated very few quality chances, despite a large quantity of shots. To make matters worse for the Panthers, defenseman Seth Jones exited the game in the first period after taking a puck up high and did not return.

Rangers, Zibanejad get the outburst they needed

New York entered the game ranked 31st in the NHL in goals per game at 2.51. December was an especially bad month for the Rangers offensively as they averaged just 2.34 goals per game. Zibanejad himself had one goal in his last 10 games.

Needless to say, it was nice for the Rangers to see some shots hit the back of the net. Of course, Zibanejad breaking out of his funk was huge, but he wasn't alone. With three assists in this one, Lafreniere matched his point total from the previous 11 games combined. Artemi Panarin is probably the only Ranger that hasn't had a miserable season offensively, but he still recorded his first three-point game since Nov. 28.

Despite all their offensive woes, the Rangers are now just one point out of a playoff spot. If New York can get a few more goals moving forward, it could easily climb back into the postseason. It's just a matter of determining whether this was a blip on the radar or the start of something better.

Injury bug keeps biting Panthers

There's a reason no team has won three straight Stanley Cups since the New York Islanders' dynasty from 1980-83. Teams need some element of luck, and the Panthers haven't had much of that, dating back to the offseason when Matthew Tkachuk underwent surgery to repair his adductor.

That knocked Tkachuk out for the first half of the season, and things only got worse from there. In training camp, Aleksander Barkov tore his ACL. Throughout the season, the Panthers have dealt with a bevy of more minor injuries, including Eetu Luostarinen barbecuing his hand.

On Friday, Florida's luck didn't get any better. A Lafreniere shot deflected up into the neck and shoulder area of Seth Jones, who left the game in the first period and did not return. There's still no word on the severity of his injury, but the Panthers would miss him dearly if he is sidelined long-term. Jones has been an exemplary shutdown defender since arriving in Sunrise.

Florida doesn't have much wiggle room in the standings, so it probably can't absorb more significant injuries. The Panthers currently sit outside the playoffs, and the East is extremely deep. At least Tkachuk is close to making his return.

New York is lights out in outdoor games

If the Rangers played only outdoor games, they may be the best team in league history. This win pushed their all-time record to 6-0-0 in outdoor games and 3-0-0 in the Winter Classic. Not only that, but these outdoor games seem to bring out the very best in this franchise.

In fact, we all probably should have seen this coming between the Rangers' undefeated record in outdoor games and their 15-8-2 record on the road in 2025-26. Given that the Rangers have the second-worst home record in the NHL at 5-10-3, maybe Mike Sullivan should approach James Dolan about installing a retractable roof on Madison Square Garden.

Performances like this only make the Rangers' issues on home ice even more vexing. Much like their offensive struggles, it's hard to believe New York will be that bad on home ice all season. The Rangers just need to bottle up this effort and take it home for a couple big games against the Utah Mammoth and Buffalo Sabres next week.

Zibanejad's big night powers Rangers to victory

FINAL: Rangers 5, Panthers 1

The Rangers needed an offensive outburst, and they got one. More specifically, Mika Zibanejad got one. He was involved on each New York goal, finishing his historic night with a hat trick and two assists. Not only did he record the first hat trick in Winter Classic history, but he also set the record for most points in an outdoor game. Zibanejad needed to see a few pucks hit the twine, so this was huge for him as the Rangers try to climb back into the playoff race.

The Panthers, on the other hand, were flat for most of the game. They were contained to the outside on offense, and they lost Seth Jones to injury in the first period. Florida is still in a decent position as far as the playoffs are concerned, but it needs Matthew Tkachuk back in a hurry.

@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 4:53 AM
@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 4:28 AM
@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 4:22 AM
@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 4:17 AM
@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 4:12 AM
@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 4:09 AM
Jan. 02, 2026, 11:09 pm EST
 
@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 4:04 AM
Jan. 02, 2026, 11:04 pm EST
 
@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 4:02 AM
Jan. 02, 2026, 11:02 pm EST
 
@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 3:57 AM
Jan. 02, 2026, 10:57 pm EST
 
Panarin restores the Rangers' three-goal lead

3rd Period: Rangers 4, Panthers 1

Artemi Panarin has joined Mika Zibanejad with his second goal of the game. It's another power play goal for the Rangers as Vincent Trocheck found Panarin in the high slot, and he whipped a snapshot over the right shoulder of Sergei Bobrovsky. Mika Zibanejad got his second assist and fourth point in the game, which ties the record for most points in an outdoor game.

 
@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 3:46 AM
Jan. 02, 2026, 10:46 pm EST
 
Florida making furious third-period push

3rd Period: Rangers 3, Panthers 1

I don't know whether the Panthers will actually win this game, but they are determined to make the Rangers sweat. The first seven minutes of the third period have been all Florida, and the heat is on Igor Shesterkin now. The Panthers just got their fifth power play of the game, so they have a golden opportunity to cut New York's lead to one with a lot of game left to play. This one may not be over, folks. Don't change that channel just yet.

 
@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 3:36 AM
Jan. 02, 2026, 10:36 pm EST
 
Reinhart gets the Panthers on the board

3rd Period: Rangers 3, Panthers 1

The Panthers finally break through on the power play. Aaron Ekblad makes a terrific play to keep the puck in the zone, and Florida gets a somewhat favorable bounce as the puck skips to Sam Bennett in the slot. With the chaos in front of Igor Shesterkin demanding everyone's attention, Bennett slipped a backhand pass to Reinhart for one of the easier goals he's ever scored.

 
Panthers need a drastic turnaround

You can count the number of dangerous scoring chances that the Panthers have generated in this game on one hand. They've been completely ineffective against one of the better defensive teams in the league, and times like these are when the absences of Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk really hurt. The heart and soul players the team has relied on throughout three straight Stanley Cup Final runs are in street clothes.

 
@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 3:30 AM
Jan. 02, 2026, 10:30 pm EST
 
@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 3:10 AM
Jan. 02, 2026, 10:10 pm EST
 
Rangers up big after two periods

End of 2nd Period: Rangers 3, Panthers 0

The Rangers are doing their best to turn this one into a snoozer. They took a 3-0 lead early in the second period thanks to Mika Zibanejad's second goal of the game, and they've been in lockdown mode ever since. Florida was able to get its forecheck going in the latter portion of the second period, but that didn't lead to much. The Panthers do have a 25-12 edge in shots, but few of those have been dangerous.

According to Natural Stat Trick, New York has the 4-3 edge in high-danger scoring chances at five-on-five. The Panthers just haven't been able to get to the interior of the New York defense, and when shots do get through, the Rangers are clearing rebounds expediently.

With 20 minutes remaining, the Panthers will have to change the entire tenor of this game in order to make things interesting.

 
Rangers goal disallowed due to high stick

2nd Period: Rangers 3, Panthers 0

Vincent Trocheck decided to take a swing at baseball in loanDepot Park. After an inexplicable play by Sergei Bobrovsky in which he flipped the puck straight up into the air, Trocheck swung his stick and knocked it home. Fortunately for the Rangers, Trocheck's stick was high, and the goal was disallowed. Florida dodged what might have been the nail in its coffin by a matter of inches.

 
@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 2:49 AM
Jan. 02, 2026, 9:49 pm EST
 
Zibanejad gets his second goal of the night

2nd Period: Rangers 3, Panthers 0

Just as I wondered whether that first period could serve as a jumpstart for Zibanejad, he gets his second tally of the game. Olympic selection Vincent Trocheck fell onto his hindquarters entering the offensive zone but still managed to get the puck to Alexis Lafreniere. That broken play threw off the Panthers defense, which drifted a little too deep. Lafreniere, for the second time in this game, feathered a perfect pass to Zibanejad on the weak side for an easy goal.

 
@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 2:36 AM
Jan. 02, 2026, 9:36 pm EST
 
@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 2:33 AM
Jan. 02, 2026, 9:33 pm EST
 
Spark for Zibanejad, Rangers?

This season has been an uphill battle for Zibanejad at times -- as it has been for the rest of the Rangers -- but could that first period be the spark he needs? Coming into the game, Zibanejad had just one goal in his last 10 games. Now, Zibanejad has one goal and on assist in the first 20 minutes of this game.

Zibanejad, and the entire New York offense in general, had a frustrating December. They've gotten January started off on the right foot, and now they have to keep it rolling as the second period begins in Miami.

 
@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 2:29 AM
Jan. 02, 2026, 9:29 pm EST
 
@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 2:13 AM
Jan. 02, 2026, 9:13 pm EST
 
Rangers in control after one

End of 1st: Rangers 2, Panthers 0

The Panthers came out with some energy in their first outdoor game, but they couldn't make the Rangers pay for taking two penalties. New York, on the other hand, seized control of the game when Mika Zibanejad tallied his 116th career power play goal. Just 62 seconds later, the blueshirts doubled their lead with a seeing-eye shot from Artemi Panarin.

New York had all the momentum going into the locker room, but Florida is fully capable of resetting and regrouping at the intermission. If the Panthers are going to come back, they have to start capitalizing on the Rangers' mistakes. It certainly doesn't help that Florida is without defenseman Seth Jones, who left in the opening frame after taking a puck up high.

 
New York quickly doubles its lead

1st Period: Rangers 2, Panthers 0

Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad have teamed up for the second time in 62 seconds. This time, Zibanejad retrieved a loose puck on the forecheck and got in to Panarin. The Russian forward circled high in the zone and let a floater fly through traffic. The shot seemed to have eyes, and it found its was through a screened Bobrovsky.

 
@NHL via Twitter
January 3, 2026, 2:05 AM
Jan. 02, 2026, 9:05 pm EST
