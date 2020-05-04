NHL would need to follow quarantine guidelines before resuming play

The NHL has been brainstorming scenarios in which the league would be able to resume the 2019-20 season. However, another hurdle could involve players who are non-Canadian residents crossing the border.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau believes that the NHL will need to follow quarantined protocols if players need to enter Canada.

"I think it's a question we'll have to look into," Trudeau said. "Certainly at a strict minimum, anyone who arrives from another country will have to follow all the rules of quarantine in an extremely strict manner, but we're not there yet in our discussions with the NHL."

"We recognize that it's a possibility, but it depends on an enormous amount of things, and I don't want to speculate on this until there's more discussion."

The Associated Press previously reported that the NHL is viewing Edmonton and Toronto as possible "hockey pod" cities that could host games to finish out the season. Games would be held without fans in attendance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league has considered teams returning to short training camps and resuming play in July without fans in attendance. Play would run through September, which could alter the 2020-21 season schedule.

The NHL has been on pause since March 12 and initially thought that the league could resume play in May. Right now, NHL players are being quarantined at home and there's a possibility that the quarantine could be extended.

Prior to the league pausing, each NHL team had between 10 and 14 regular season games remaining. It's unclear if the league would elect to finish out the regular or alter the postseason format in some fashion.