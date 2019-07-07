NHLers Sonny Milano, A.J. Greer arrested following alleged fight over NYC nightclub tab
Sonny Milano and A.J. Greer were arrested for assault at a New York City apartment
Two NHL players were arrested Sunday morning as the result of an argument that allegedly escalated into a physical fight.
According to the NYPD, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sonny Milano and Colorado Avalanche forward A.J. Greer were arrested around 6:30 AM on Sunday morning after an altercation at an apartment in New York City. The incident came after an acquaintance of the pair attempted to upcharge them on a tab at a local club, according to the New York Post.
Both Milano and Greer had spent the night at popular Chelsea nightclub 1Oak, where they racked up a four-figure bill. After leaving the club, a physical altercation ensued as a result of the tab.
Some additional details, courtesy of the Post:
Milano and Greer — along with a male roommate, his pal and at least one other person — hit the trendy Chelsea nightclub early Sunday on the promise that the roomie's buddy could snag them table service for $1,200, sources said.
But when the group took their party back to the West Houston apartment near Sullivan Street, the roommate's pal told the NHLers that their tab actually came to $2,300, according to sources.
Both Milano, 23, and Greer, 22, were charged with misdemeanor assault and are due to appear in court in September.
Milano's father refuted the report that the brawl was over money, claiming that the fight happened because the victim "was getting rowdy in their apartment" and wouldn't leave.
Both the Blue Jackets and Avalanche acknowledged they were aware of the incident but declined to comment until the investigation was complete.
Milano was a first-round draft pick of the Blue Jackets in 2014. He played eight games for Columbus last year, scoring one goal. Greer was a second-round pick out of Boston University in 2015. He played 15 games for the Avs last season, recording a goal and an assist.
