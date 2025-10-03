75 Anze Kopitar Los Angeles Kings C

Even at the ripe old age of 38, Kopitar makes the cut because he is still a very effective two-way center. Some of the five-on-five numbers have dropped off, as is to be expected at this stage of Kopitar's career, but the plus-17 goal differential is still eye-popping. Couple that with 67 points, and Kopitar still has gas in his tank. -- Austin Nivison

74 Lane Hutson Montreal Canadiens D

Hutson was a revelation throughout the 2024-25 season as he burst onto the scene to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie. The Canadiens defenseman is a fantastic skater and puck mover that can go coast-to-coast with ease. Hutson became just the fourth defenseman to lead NHL rookies in scoring in the NHL's modern era (since 1943-44). He quickly has established himself as Montreal's top defenseman and is clearly a key piece of the franchise's future. -- Chris Bengel

73 Mathew Barzal New York Islanders C

Injuries limited Barzal to just 30 games last season, but he is capable of being an elite playmaker when fully healthy. Look no further than his 80-point campaign in 2023-24 for evidence of that. If the Islanders are going to bounce back this season, Barzal has to find that form once again. His ceiling is much higher than his current place on this list. -- Austin Nivison

72 Seth Jarvis Carolina Hurricanes C

The Hurricanes star may only have four years of NHL experience under his belt, but he's racked up back-to-back 30-goal campaigns to lead the offensive attack in Carolina. Jarvis is the type of forward that can snipe a shot past the goaltender from just about any angle on the ice. He should be able to take his game to the next level this coming season considering he'll likely be skating on a line with Sebastian Aho and offseason signee Nikolaj Ehlers. -- Chris Bengel

71 Drew Doughty Los Angeles Kings D

Age is but a number in Los Angeles as Doughty is set to run it back for his 18th season. Doughty, 35, is still capable of being a very effective top-pairing defenseman. However, there are more questions than usual ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Doughy missed 52 games with an ankle injury last season. Can he return to his elite shutdown form after a full summer to recover? -- Austin Nivison

70 John Tavares Toronto Maple Leafs C

Perhaps Tavares isn't quite the lethal forward that he used to be, but the veteran center still brings plenty to the table. Tavares signed a four-year contract extension to remain with the Maple Leafs this past offseason after tallying 74 points in 2024-25. The talented center has an impressive pair of hands and really makes his living around the net. Tavares still has 40-goal upside at 35 years old and remains a key top-six asset for Toronto. -- Chris Bengel

69 Cole Caufield Montreal Canadiens RW

Caufield took a big step forward in the goal-scoring department last season, and it was a big reason the Canadiens broke through for a playoff berth. The 24-year-old winger scored 37 goals while shooting 15.5%, which may be unsustainable for some players, but Caufield has an elite shot. The next step for him will be tightening up his defensive game a bit. -- Austin Nivison

68 Jake Sanderson Ottawa Senators D

Sanderson has developed into a spectacular left-handed-shooting defenseman since arriving on the scene in 2022-23. The Senators blue-liner is a sensational shooter from the point, which he showed by registering double-digit goals each of the last two seasons. Sanderson showcased a big jump in his offensive numbers in 2024-25 as he tallied a career-high in assists (57). It's no surprise Ottawa quickly signed Sanderson to a lofty contract extension after his rookie year as he's developed into a premier blue-liner. -- Chris Bengel

67 Noah Dobson Montreal Canadiens D

Dobson's offensive output tumbled from 70 points in 2023-24 to 39 points in 2024-25, but he was still a star for the Islanders. His 54.4% expected goals share was one of the highest marks on the team, and Dobson's offense might be poised to rebound on a Canadiens team littered with youth and skill. I'm excited to watch Dobson and Hutson on the Montreal blue line. -- Austin Nivison

66 Travis Konecny Philadelphia Flyers RW

The Flyers winger is an extremely well-rounded forward that thrives on the offensive end of the ice. Konecny is a solid playmaker that excels at setting up his teammates and even recorded a career-best 52 assists in 2024-25. He also is an above-average shooter that gets himself into great shooting lanes. There's a reason why the Flyers never parted ways with Konecny even though the franchise is in the midst of a rebuild under general manager Danny Briere. -- Chris Bengel

65 Nikolaj Ehlers Carolina Hurricanes LW

Perhaps the most underrated player in the NHL -- but maybe not for much longer -- Ehlers has speed to burn and skill for days. Last season, Ehlers produced points at a higher rate than Auston Matthews and Sidney Crosby. If the Hurricanes use Ehlers more than the Jets did, look out. He may fly past his career high of 64 points. -- Austin Nivison

64 Wyatt Johnston Dallas Stars C

Johnston is a particularly fast skater, but has a tremendous amount of hockey sense. The Stars forward is a hard-worker that excels at freeing the puck, while having no problem putting the puck into the net. After all, Johnston has tallied back-to-back 30-goal seasons on a team that has a massive amount of scoring depth. He's a strong second-line center that has plenty of room to still grow at the NHL level. -- Chris Bengel

63 Josh Morrissey Winnipeg Jets D

Outside of Connor Hellebuyck, there is a good case to be made that Morrissey is the most important player in Winnipeg. Morrissey is a great puck mover, and the Jets control play when he's on the ice. On a team that isn't exactly loaded with star power up front, having a defenseman who can drive offense from the back end (207 points in the last three seasons) is key. -- Austin Nivison

62 Devon Toews Colorado Avalanche D

After spending the first two seasons of his NHL career with the Islanders, Toews has really developed into an above-average defenseman with the Avalanche. Toews is a very strong skater that excels at carrying the puck. The Avalanche blue-liner isn't on the level of teammate Cale Makar, but certainly has a knack for putting the puck in the net thanks to a tremendous shot. He is a fringe 50-point producer and stabilizes the team's top defensive pairing. -- Chris Bengel

61 Sergei Bobrovsky Florida Panthers G

Bobrovsky continues to age like a fine wine. The Panthers goaltender is still one of the top players at his position even at 37 years old. Bobrovsky has registered sub-2.50 goals-against-average performances in each of the last two seasons, while also being a huge part of the Panthers' consecutive Stanley Cup-winning teams. He is still one of the more athletic goalies that the league has to offer and has likely already cemented his Hall of Fame status. -- Chris Bengel

60 Alex Ovechkin Washington Capitals LW

Ovechkin was one of the hardest players to place because, quite frankly, whatever defensive game he had has crumbled in the latter part of his career. Having said that, scoring goals is very important to winning hockey games, and few are better at that than Ovechkin. Last season, Ovechkin scored at a 55-goal pace, and he notched 14 power play goals. Ovi is still a weapon, even if he isn't a truly elite player anymore. -- Austin Nivison

59 Igor Shesterkin New York Rangers G

Shesterkin has yet to recapture the heights of his 2022 Vezina Trophy season in which he saved 44.8 goals above average. His 42.4 goals saved above average since 2022-23 rank seventh in the NHL, and his .827 high-danger save percentage also stands out among his peers. We know Shesterkin has another gear. Can he hit it with New York looking to rebound this season? -- Austin Nivison

58 Adrian Kempe Los Angeles Kings RW

Since the start of the 2022 season, Kempe has scored 104 goals. Only one other Kings player, Kevin Fiala, has more than 75. On a team not known for its offensive output, Kempe has been terrific. When Kempe works up a head of steam through the neutral zone, he can be electrifying, and the Kings will need every bit of that again in 2025-26. -- Austin Nivison

57 Connor Bedard Chicago Blackhawks C

Despite being part of a rebuild in Chicago, Bedard has shown glimpses of just how dangerous he can be with the puck on his stick. The Blackhawks star is an elite offensive talent that is an absolute sniper when it comes to shooting the puck. Bedard's playmaking skills are just as impressive as he's led the Blackhawks in assists in each of his two NHL seasons. The sky is the limit for just how good Bedard will be in the prime of his career. -- Chris Bengel

56 Nick Suzuki Montreal Canadiens C

Suzuki continues to improve his game offensively, while using his brand of physicality to impose his will on the defensive end of the ice. The Canadiens captain has improved by double-digit points in each of the past three seasons and tallied 166 points over the past two seasons. The Montreal star is now a dark horse contender for the Selke Trophy on a yearly basis and is a key building block for the franchise. -- Chris Bengel

55 Mattias Ekholm Edmonton Oilers D

Ekholm may not be the most flashy defenseman in the NHL, but he's one of the more complete players at his position. The Oilers defenseman is a tremendous puck mover and possesses an intimidating shot. Ekholm also has been an exceptional asset on Edmonton's penalty kill in recent years. He isn't going to wow anybody with his offensive acumen but rarely makes mistakes on either end of the ice. -- Chris Bengel

54 Zach Hyman Edmonton Oilers C

Since coming over to the Oilers, Hyman has really taken his game to the next level. Hyman never scored more than 21 goals in a season during his six seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he as managed to top the 35-goal mark in two of his four seasons in Edmonton, including a 54-goal campaign in 2023-24. Obviously, skating on a line with a playmaker of Connor McDavid's caliber will elevate anyone's game. Still, Hyman is a relentless worker all over the ice and gets himself into prime shooting opportunities. -- Chris Bengel

53 Robert Thomas St. Louis Blues C

Thomas is a terrific distributor who probably doesn't get the respect he deserves. He's produced 1.09 points per game over the last two seasons, and he boasted a plus-21 five-on-five goal differential last season. With his first full season under coach Jim Montgomery coming, I wouldn't be surprised to see Thomas among the 2026 Selke Trophy finalists. -- Austin Nivison

52 Dylan Larkin Detroit Red Wings C

Over the last two seasons, Larkin has been in the unenviable position of trying to drag a non-playoff roster to the playoffs while the Red Wings' rebuild has stalled. Larkin has been unable to end Detroit's playoff drought, but it hasn't been for lack of trying. He's become an annual 30-goal scorer, and his five-on-five impacts are head and shoulders above most of his teammates. -- Austin Nivison

51 Jake Oettinger Dallas Stars G

Oettinger has asserted himself as one of the best young goaltenders in the league, and at just 26 years old, his best days are probably ahead of him. In the last three seasons, only five goalies have recorded more goals saved above average than Oettinger, and he's had some strong playoff performances too. Can he add some hardware with a Vezina Trophy in the coming years? -- Austin Nivison

50 Elias Pettersson Vancouver Canucks D

Pettersson is coming off a wildly disappointing 2024-25 season, but we're going to give him the benefit of the doubt to a certain degree. That's because the highs are extremely high for Petersson. In 2022-23, he hit 102 points while garnering Hart Trophy and Selke Trophy votes. At the age of 26, there's no reason he can't come close to reaching that level again. -- Austin Nivison

49 Matt Boldy Minnesota Wild LW

Boldy has made tremendous strides in each of his first four professional seasons. The young winger is a huge asset to the Wild's offensive attack and even led the team in points (73) in 24-25. Boldy is an extremely patient player with the puck on his stick and thrives on the team's top power-play unit with at least 21 power-play points in three of his past four campaigns. He continues to develop his goal-scoring prowess as he enters the prime of his career and ranks among the more talented wingers in the NHL. -- Chris Bengel

48 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay Lightning D

The days of Hedman being an elite defenseman are probably in the past, but he's still one of the better blue-liners across the NHL. Hedman is still an elite skater and his size helps him be physical on both ends of the ice. The Lightning star is still a sensational passer and has tallied at least 50 assists in three of the last four seasons. Hedman is a dark horse contender for the Norris Trophy on a yearly basis, making him among the league's best at the position. -- Chris Bengel

47 Martin Necas Colorado Avalanche C

Necas' numbers won't blow anyone away but he has spectacular playmaking ability, and that really showed after he was traded to the Avs last season. Necas put up 28 points in 30 games with Colorado, and he posted a 60.6% expected goals share in that span. Those numbers could really take off in Necas' first full season with the Avalanche. -- Austin Nivison

46 Tim Stutzle Ottawa Senators LW

Stutzle is a talented young forward that has developed into an offensive weapon for the Senators. The former No. 3 overall pick is an above-average skater and one of the more impressive playmakers around. While known for his ability as an elite facilitator, Stutzle has netted at least 22 goals in three of his last four seasons, including a 39-goal campaign in 2022-23. Stutzle has cemented his place as the team's top-line center and continues to elevate his game as the Senators attempt to make another playoff push this coming season. -- Chris Bengel

45 Clayton Keller Utah Mammoth C

Now 27 years old, Keller will be tasked with helping the young Mammoth core take another step toward playoff contention. Keller proved he was capable of that last season when he set career highs in assists (60) and points (90). The most encouraging part of Keller's 2024-25 campaign was the improvement in his five-on-five numbers, which was a much-needed boost for him and the team. -- Austin Nivison

44 Jaccob Slavin Carolina Hurricanes D

Slavin is one of the more underrated defensemen the NHL has to offer. The Hurricanes blue-liner is the true definition of a shutdown defenseman and has one of the most active sticks you'll ever see. He does all that without being overtly physical. Slavin even got a chance to showcase his defensive prowess on the international stage at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February. While his offensive game may not be elite, he possesses strong puck-handling skills and can lead the rush at times. -- Chris Bengel

43 Gustav Forsling Florida Panthers D

Forsling has really found himself since being traded to the Panthers in 2019. The veteran defenseman has an extremely active stick on the defensive end while being an underrated offensive performer. Forsling is an above-average passer and can uncork a scorching shot when he's in the right position. The 29-year-old helps to anchor Florida's top four and has been a huge reason the Panthers have won back-to-back Stanley Cups. -- Chris Bengel

42 Filip Forsberg Nashville Predators LW

Last season was a disaster across the board in Nashville, and Forsberg wasn't immune. Having said that, if a 31-goal and 76-point season is considered a step back, it's a testament to the talent of the player in question. Just a couple of seasons ago, Forsberg sniffed 50 goals and notched 94 points. He probably won't get back to those heights in 2025-26, but he's still one of the best power forwards in the league. -- Austin Nivison

41 Roman Josi Nashville Predators D

On top of the aforementioned mess in Nashville, a head injury limited Josi to 53 games last season. When he was on the ice, Josi was still extremely effective with a 53.3% expected goals share at five-on-five. Now 35 years old, there's a question about how Josi's health will hold up over an 82-game season. When fully healthy, Josi is an electric skater and and playmaker on the blue line. -- Austin Nivison

40 Kyle Connor Winnipeg Jets LW

I'm conflicted about Connor because he can fill the net with the best of them, and scoring goals is pretty critical when it comes to winning hockey games. Connor's 153 goals since the start of the 2021-22 season rank 13th in the NHL. On the other hand, Connor tends to give most of that production back in the defensive end. In the end, Connor's elite offensive ability is worth the lapses on defense. -- Austin Nivison

39 Ilya Sorokin New York Islanders G

Sorokin has had a pair of down years compared to how he began the first few seasons of his NHL career. Even with a 2.71 goals-against-average and a .907 save percentage, the Islanders netminder is still one of the top goalies across the league. Sorokin is an athletic goaltender that can flat-out win games for his team when he's at the top of his game. He's finished in among the top eight in Vezina Trophy voting each of the past four seasons and is the Islanders' franchise cornerstone. -- Chris Bengel

38 Mark Scheifele Winnipeg Jets C

The Jets star is as talented of an offensive center that there is around the league. Scheifele has a tremendous hockey IQ and uses his size to get into the most profitable scoring areas on the ice. He has been the standard bearer for the Jets during his career as he ranks first in franchise history in both points (804) and goals (336). Scheifele centers Winnipeg's top line and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon as he approaches his mid-30s. -- Chris Bengel

37 Roope Hintz Dallas Stars LW

Hintz's speed makes him one of the most fun players to watch in the league -- and one of the toughest to defend. According to NHL Edge, Hintz had 393 speed bursts of 20 mph or more last season, which put him in the 99% percentile. That makes him especially effective off the rush, where Hintz does most of his damage. The only reason he isn't higher is because of a dip in his under-the-hood on-ice numbers. -- Austin Nivison

36 Nico Hischier New Jersey Devils C

Hischier is the definition of what it means to be a complete center at the NHL level. The Devils captain oozes offensive firepower as he possesses tremendous ice vision while also having quite an impressive shot. Hischier has registered at least 67 points each of his last three campaigns, including registering 35 goals and 34 assists in 2024-25. The Devils top-line center has developed into everything the team envisioned when they selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. -- Chris Bengel

35 Tage Thompson Buffalo Sabres C

Thompson rebounded last season -- perhaps not to the heights of his 2022-23 season -- but it was a tremendous bounce back effort from the Buffalo star. Thompson netted 44 goals, the second best total of his career, and his five-on-five production recovered nicely. If the Sabres are going to end their interminable postseason drought, Thompson has to be the guy driving the bus up front. -- Austin Nivison

34 Miro Heiskanen Dallas Stars D

When it comes to NHL defensemen, it's going to be hard to find a better puck mover than Heiskanen. Heiskanen has no problem finding the back of the net and can jump into the rush at a moment's notice. The Stars blue-liner doesn't need to score a ton of goals given the team's ridiculous stable of goal scorers, but still has that ability on top of captaining the Dallas power play. Heiskanen also thrives in the defensive zone as he's registered at least 85 blocked shots each of the past four campaigns. While he's not the sexiest name at the position, Heiskanen could be the most well-rounded on the blue line. -- Chris Bengel

33 Jake Guentzel Tampa Bay Lightning C

All the nerds like me who expressed concern over the Lightning signing a 29-year-old Guentzel to a big contract last summer were silenced rather quickly. As it turns out, when you surround a great player with more great players, it works. Sometimes it's just that simple. Guentzel posted a career high 41 goals in his first season with the Bolts, and he probably has more in store for 2025-26. -- Austin Nivison

32 Charlie McAvoy Boston Bruins D

McAvoy has transformed into an elite defenseman that excels on both ends of the ice. The Bruins defenseman doesn't put up astounding offensive numbers, but he certainly has no problem putting the puck on net. On the defensive end, McAvoy is a rugged player that isn't afraid to lay the body when the opportunity presents itself. At 27 years old, McAvoy is consistently in the Norris Trophy conversation as he enters the prime of his career. -- Chris Bengel

31 Brady Tkachuk Ottawa Senators LW

Tkachuk is an interesting case study here because his traditional counting stats dipped, but his on-ice impacts remained strong. Tkachuk tallied 55 points in 72 games, but Ottawa consistently controlled the game when he was on the ice. It just goes to show that point totals don't always tell the full story. -- Austin Nivison

30 Zach Werenski Columbus Blue Jackets D

Werenski has developed into one of the league's top two-way defensemen over the past few seasons, and the Blue Jackets blue-liner has enjoyed a return to form in terms of his offensive numbers. Werenski has scored 34 goals over the past two seasons and finished second in Norris Trophy voting in 2024-25. He possesses an absolute cannon of a shot and continues to cement his standing among the league's best at the position. -- Chris Bengel

29 Rasmus Dahlin Buffalo Sabres D

Because he plays on a team with an annual tradition of exiting the playoff race by Christmas, Dahlin probably doesn't get the respect he deserves. Over the last few years, Dahlin has developed into a superstar on the blue line. Last season, while putting up 68 points on an aggressively mediocre team, Dahlin boasted a 54.7% expected goals share at five-on-five. -- Austin Nivison

28 Brandon Hagel Tampa Bay Lightning LW

Hagel isn't your run-of-the-mill forwards that simply puts the puck in the net. He is a very gritty winger that isn't afraid to lay the body when the opportunity presents itself. Hagel certainly does have a scorching shot that can fool any goaltender. The acquisition of Hagel was one of the biggest moves by Julien BriseBois since taking over as the Lightning general manager in 2018. Hagel is likely a consistent 60-70-point player and he may not have even reached his ceiling just yet. -- Chris Bengel

27 Evan Bouchard Edmonton Oilers D

The knock on Bouchard is that he is prone to making big mistakes at the worst possible time. He certainly had a couple of those moments in last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, but those tend to get overblown. Bouchard is an elite defenseman who can put up some gaudy numbers on the offensive end while also controlling the game defensively. His emergence is a major reason why Edmonton has come within spitting distance of a Cup in back-to-back years. -- Austin Nivison

26 Jesper Bratt New Jersey Devils LW

Bratt has come into his own in recent years. His hockey IQ is through the roof and that makes him one of the top facilitators in the NHL. That's evident in his 123 assists over the past two seasons alone. While he's probably not going to be a consistent 40-goal scorer, Bratt still is more than capable of scoring goals from in close. It also doesn't hurt that he plays on a line with Jack Hughes and has plenty of opportunities to pile on the points. -- Chris Bengel

25 Sebastian Aho Carolina Hurricanes LW

Aho may not be the sexiest name on this list, but he is as steady and reliable as they come. You can bank on Aho to put up around 70 points, at worst, while playing exceptional two-way hockey. Aho is a terrific No. 1 center, but the only thing he truly lacks is postseason hardware. He'll have another chance to change that this season with the Canes looking like one of the best teams in the East. -- Austin Nivison

24 Jason Robertson Dallas Stars LW

Robertson has developed into a dynamic offensive player that peaked with a 109-point season (46 goals, 63 assists) in 2024-25. However, it's likely that the Stars forward is more of an 80-point player as that's where he's finished in three of the past four seasons. With that being said, he's still one of the more dangerous goal scorers around the league. Robertson excels when he's able to set up shop in the slot and can score with the best of them. -- Chris Bengel

23 Sam Reinhart Florida Panthers C

There was just no way that Reinhart could repeat his 2023-24 production when he scored 57 goals, and he didn't. Reinhart's goal total tumbled all the way to 39 last season. When that number represents a major fall-off, you know a player is at the height of his powers. On top of all that, Reinhart comes through when it matters most with 29 goals in 66 games over the last three postseasons. -- Austin Nivison

22 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay Lightning G

In the midst of the Lightning's dynasty run in the early 2020s, Vasilevskiy was arguably the top goaltender the NHL had to offer. Years later, the Lightning netminder still is one of the league's top goaltenders on a nightly basis. If it wasn't for Connor Hellebuyck's ridiculous season, Vasilevskiy would've taken home the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goalie in 2024-25. The Russian-born netminder finished second in wins (38), fourth in goals-against-average (2.18) and fourth in save percentage (.921) in 2024-25. When Vasilevskiy is at the top of his game, he's a brick wall that many of the league's top players have had issues solving. -- Chris Bengel

21 Brayden Point Tampa Bay Lightning C

Had we done this list a year ago, Point probably would have been even higher. That said, he is coming off a 42-goal and 82-point campaign, and he remains a force on the power play. If there's one area where Point has room to rebound in 2025-26, it's his five-on-five impacts. Point boasted a plus-26 goal differential in those situations, but that masked pretty pedestrian expected goals numbers. -- Austin Nivison

20 Jack Hughes New Jersey Devils C

Hughes is a player that has been oozing with potential from the moment he entered the league. The biggest issue for the Devils center has been his ability to stay healthy. Hughes has only logged more than 62 games in one of his six seasons to this point. When he is on the ice, Hughes is a 100-point caliber player that is among the league's best playmakers. Even though he's missed 44 games over the past three seasons, he's still managed to tally at least 27 goals and 43 assists in each of those campaigns. -- Chris Bengel

19 Adam Fox New York Rangers D

Fox's shaky performance in the 4 Nations Face-Off may have unfairly damaged his reputation, but make no mistake about it. He is still one of the NHL's elite defensemen. On a Rangers team that was broken in 2024-25, Fox was one of the few things that worked. A five-on-five monster last season, Fox posted an expected goals share of 55.7% and a plus-19 goal differential. -- Austin Nivison

18 Artemi Panarin New York Rangers LW

It was somewhat of a down year for Panarin in 2024-25 as he registered just 89 points (37 goals, 52 assists). Still, the Rangers star was one of the NHL's top five-on-five producers and is one of the more gifted wingers around. Panarin is a sensational playmaker and an elite stick-handler in the offensive zone. His ability to find his teammates is truly magical and still makes him dangerous even though he is approaching 34 years old. -- Chris Bengel

17 Mitchell Marner Vegas Golden Knights RW

Marner caught a lot of heat in Toronto, and most of that was unjustified. Good luck to the Maple Leafs in finding another player capable of scoring 100 points per season. Marner's playoff resume was far from perfect, but the Leafs' postseason struggles didn't fall solely on Marner's shoulders. Marner is a 200-foot player who can excel in all three zones, and he could be a monster next to Jack Eichel. -- Austin Nivison

16 William Nylander Toronto Maple Leafs RW

Nylander is a pure goal scorer in every sense of the phrase. The Maple Leafs winger has tallied three consecutive 40-goal seasons and is an absolute sniper around the net. Nylander excels in the five-on-five game, which isn't surprising considering he's one of Toronto's top playmakers. Fresh off a new career-high in goals (45), Nylander is in the prime of his career and the best could be yet to come with the Maple Leafs star. -- Chris Bengel

15 Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota Wild LW

If you want to know how great Kaprizov is, follow the money: The Wild gave him an eight-year, $136 million contract this week. Since his rookie season in 2020-21, Kaprizov has posted 386 points, which ranks 15th in the NHL over that span. To this point in his career, Kaprizov hasn't really played with a true No. 1 center, but he's still produced at a torrid pace and is averaging 1.21 points per game. -- Austin Nivison

14 Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers LW

There's very few players that have impacted the sport the way Tkachuk has over the past few seasons. Since landing with the Panthers via trade in the 2022 offseason, Tkachuk has been the heartbeat of the team and become a massive voice in the locker room. His gritty style of play gets under the skin of the opposition and he has a nose for the net. Tkachuk offers a well-rounded skillset that proves vital time and again in the Stanley Cup Playoffs over the past three seasons. -- Chris Bengel

13 Mikko Rantanen Dallas Stars RW

Last season was a chaotic one for Rantanen. He played for three different teams and, as to be expected, his game had some ebbs and flows. Despite two locale changes, Rantane still managed to record 32 goals and 56 assists. Beyond that, Rantanen had a brilliant playoff performance, even sticking the dagger in his former team in Game 7 of the first round. That alone deserved a top-12 spot. -- Austin Nivison

12 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg Jets G

While he's been a Jekyll and Hyde act between the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, Hellebuyck has established himself as the league's top goaltender. After all, the Jets netminder has won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goalie in three of the last six seasons, including winning the award each of the past two seasons. On top of that, he won the Hart Trophy as the league MVP in 2024-25. When he's at the top of his game, Hellebuyck is an absolute brick wall that can give the opposing team fits, which is evident in his 13 shutouts over the last two campaigns. -- Chris Bengel

11 Jack Eichel Vegas Golden Knights C

Eichel is a phenomenal playmaker that possesses some tremendous vision on the ice. Since arriving in Vegas, Eichel has developed into one of the stronger two-way players across the NHL. The Golden Knights star certainly has no problem putting the puck in the net, but his assist numbers have been even more impressive. The best days could be ahead for Eichel. -- Chris Bengel

10 Quinn Hughes Vancouver Canucks D

The Canucks were very underwhelming in 2024-25, but Hughes was not. With his 54.2% expected goals share and 76 points in 68 games, Hughes was determined to keep Vancouver in the playoff race for as long as possible. Few defensemen have the ability to carry a team, but Hughes is one of them, and he should only get better entering his age-26 season. -- Austin Nivison

9 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins C

This was probably the most surprising ranking. I knew Crosby was still great, but when I took a deeper dive, it was clear he still has the makings of a top-10 player in this league. All he did at the age of 37 last season was put up 33 goals and 58 assists while dragging that husk of a Penguins roster to competency. The questions about Crosby's future will abound this season, and it's easy to understand why. Crosby can still be a legit game-changer on a contender. -- Austin Nivison

8 Aleksander Barkov Florida Panthers C

It's been downright impressive what the Panthers have done over the past two seasons. Barkov has been at the forefront of that success. The Panthers captain has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL's top defensive forward in three of the past five seasons. Only Patrice Bergeron (5) and Bob Gainey (4) have won the prestigious award more than Barkov. Barkov excels in the face-off circle, has no problem selling out to block shots, and can dish the body with the best of them. Simply put, Barkov might be the most complete player that the sport has to offer. His availability for 2025-26 is in question, however, as he suffered a torn ACL heading into the season. -- Chris Bengel

7 David Pastrnak Boston Bruins RW

Pastrnak has developed into one of the most dynamic playmakers the NHL has to offer. The Bruins star has vastly improved as a facilitator in recent years as he's recorded three consecutive 100-point seasons. Pastrnak led the league in five-on-five points (66) in 2024-25, while also remaining an extremely savvy goal scorer with the fifth-most five-on-five goals (25). Boston may not be a big-time contender in the Eastern Conference, but Pastrnak continues to make extraordinary plays on a nightly basis. -- Chris Bengel

6 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay Lightning RW

The list of wingers who can drive play on their own is relatively short, and you can find just about all of them in this ranking. The best of them is probably Kucherov, who is coming off another season worthy of Hart Trophy consideration. With 37 goals and 121 points, Kucherov was a machine, and his plus-33 goal differential at five-on-five was outright preposterous. Between hockey IQ, vision and elite physical attributes, Kucherov has every trait you could possibly want in a superstar. -- Austin Nivison

5 Cale Makar Colorado Avalanche D

Makar is the true definition of a two-way defenseman. On top of being a sensational blue-liner on the defensive end, the Avalanche star is an offensive savant that affects the game in a variety of ways. Makar is arguably the most dangerous puck mover at his position and possesses a spectacular shot to top it all off. His skating ability is also second to none, which leads to his ability to set up a bevy of scoring chances for his teammates. It's hard to argue against Makar, who has won the Norris Trophy as the league's top defenseman in two of the last four seasons, being the top defenseman across the NHL -- and he's just beginning to enter the prime of his career. -- Chris Bengel

4 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers C

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Draisaitl is second in the NHL in goals (324) and points (749), and he ranks first in power play goals (140). In three of the last four seasons, Drasaitl has eclipsed 50 goals. Draisaitl has the ability to carry a franchise on his own, but he just happens to play with the greatest player of his generation in Edmonton. Now, all Draisaitl and his rather gifted running mate need is a Stanley Cup. -- Austin Nivison

3 Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs C

When mentioning the NHL's pure goal scorers, Matthews is the cream of the crop. Matthews is the only active NHL player to record multiple 60-goal seasons as he's registered two such performances over the past four seasons. He's simply the straw that stirs the drink when it comes to the Maple Leafs' top line and will be counted on to produce even more in the wake of Mitch Marner's departure. Matthews' combination of speed and power make him a nightmare for opposing defensemen. -- Chris Bengel

2 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche C

The word that comes to mind when I think of MacKinnon is "intensity." MacKinnon only knows one gear, and it's full throttle, all the time. Couple that mentality with elite speed and off-the-charts skill, and you have a very dangerous player. That combination won him a Stanley Cup in 2022, and it makes him a top-two player in the world now. Coming off another stellar campaign individually, you can bet MacKinnon is far more focused on lifting Lord Stanley a second time. -- Austin Nivison

1 Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers C