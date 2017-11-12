Nick Schmaltz, Alex DeBrincat team up for Blackhawks’ prettiest play in weeks
Nick Schmaltz, Alex DeBrincat team up for Blackhawks’ prettiest play in weeks
The rookie ripped home his sixth goal of the season with a BEAUTIFUL feed from Schmaltz.
Alex DeBrincat is a goal scorer ... this we know. What we didn’t know was just how much fun it would be to watch him skate with the newest members of the Chicago Blackhawks. In Chicago’s game against the New Jersey Devils, we got a glimpse into the future of Chicago hockey.
Spoiler alert ... the future is pretty damn bright!
Well that was pretty!— Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 13, 2017
Stream the game here: https://t.co/gqynQ0PmwG pic.twitter.com/rAOBeWnrxY
In the later minutes of the first period in their game against the Devils, Nick Schmaltz picked the pocket of Taylor Hall in the neutral zone, creating a two-on-two rush for the Blackhawks. Schmaltz used his speed to get past defenseman John Moore, setting up a beautiful passing opportunity to Alex DeBrincat for a one-timer in the slot. Schmaltz delivered the goods, and DeBrincat ripped home the one-timer to give Chicago a 2-1 lead.
Through one period of play, the Hawks lead the Devils, 4-2.
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...
-
NHL already eyeing '22 Beijing Olympics?
'It's presumed the league cannot afford to miss out on' the Olympics opportunity in China
-
Study: Fights are way down in the NHL
Study says less than 30 percent of NHL games have had fights since 2012