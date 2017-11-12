Nick Schmaltz, Alex DeBrincat team up for Blackhawks’ prettiest play in weeks

The rookie ripped home his sixth goal of the season with a BEAUTIFUL feed from Schmaltz.

Alex DeBrincat is a goal scorer ... this we know. What we didn’t know was just how much fun it would be to watch him skate with the newest members of the Chicago Blackhawks. In Chicago’s game against the New Jersey Devils, we got a glimpse into the future of Chicago hockey.

Spoiler alert ... the future is pretty damn bright!

Well that was pretty!



In the later minutes of the first period in their game against the Devils, Nick Schmaltz picked the pocket of Taylor Hall in the neutral zone, creating a two-on-two rush for the Blackhawks. Schmaltz used his speed to get past defenseman John Moore, setting up a beautiful passing opportunity to Alex DeBrincat for a one-timer in the slot. Schmaltz delivered the goods, and DeBrincat ripped home the one-timer to give Chicago a 2-1 lead.

Through one period of play, the Hawks lead the Devils, 4-2.