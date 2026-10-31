One of the greatest players in Tampa Bay Lightning history may soon be wearing a different jersey. According to Sportsnet, Nikita Kucherov has told the Lightning he won't sign a contract extension and has requested a trade.

Kucherov, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Hart Trophy winner as league MVP, is one of the best players of his era. The 33-year-old just passed the legendary Steven Stamkos for the all-time franchise lead in points and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Just last season, Kucherov posted 44 goals and 86 assists en route to his second Hart Trophy win. His underlying numbers were even better with a five-on-five goal differential of plus-38 and an expected goals share of 57.0 percent. Only a select few players can drive play from the wing like Kucherov, and that makes him a unicorn of sorts.

Kucherov is in the final year of a contract that pays him $9.5 million per season, and with the salary cap rising rapidly, he's due for a gargantuan raise next summer. It sounds like Kucherov and the Lightning were too far apart on that number, so the superstar winger has shifted his focuse to a change of scenery.

It's important to note that Kucherov has limited trade protection in the form of a 10-team trade list, but that should be more than enough for the Lightning to find a suitable trade partner. With that in mind, let's take a look at five teams that would be ideal fits for Kucherov as he prepares for the next chapter of his illustrious career.

Montreal Canadiens

Right out of the gate, this is the most natural fit of all the potential landing spots. General manager Kent Hughes has done a superb job of locking down his young core on team-friendly contracts, and as a result, the Canadiens have nearly $30 million in projected cap space for next season. They also have a glaring need in their top two lines, and I'd say the reigning Hart Trophy winner would fill that role quite nicely.

Montreal's moment to strike is now. It's an ascendant team with a great salary cap situtation and assets to spend. It's time to make a splash, and this would be a tsunami. Just imagine Kucherov on a power play unit with Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov. Kucherov would also be coached by former Lightning teammate Martin St. Louis, so a rapport would already exist between player and coach. I expect the Canadiens to do everything in their power to land Kucherov.

Minnesota Wild

We already know the Wild are big-game hunting at forward because they've been heavily linked to former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. If I were advising general manager Bill Guerin -- and I'm certainly not -- I would recommend Minnesota package whatever assets it has offered Detroit and redirect them to Tampa Bay. No, Kucherov is not a center, and that's the Wild's biggest need.

However, Kucherov is a rare breed of winger in that he can drive play better than most first-line centers from the wing. Put him on a line with Kirill Kaprizov, and the only time opponents will touch the puck is when they're pulling out of the net.

With Quinn Hughes also on an expiring contract, acquiring Kucherov would be a risky move for the Wild. What if they give up premium assets only to lose Kucherov and Hughes next summer? I don't think fear can dictate Minnesota's decisions. The team has a top-two defenseman in the world on its roster right now, and it has the opportunity to acquire a top-five forward. Worry about next summer when the time comes. Go all in to win the Cup while you have a chance.

Carolina Hurricanes

It was no secret that the Hurricanes were in on the Connor Hellebuyck sweepstakes but just missed out. So, if they can't get better at preventing goals, why not get much better at scoring them? Carolina doesn't exactly need any help offensively, but adding Kucherov would go a long way to helping the team repeat as Stanley Cup champions. Besides, Kucherov would provide another level of playmaking and finishing that the Canes don't currently have on their roster.

Carolina has a good chunk of cap space available already, and it wouldn't need to shed much in order to make room for Kucherov. The Canes also have some enticing young players on their roster that might appeal to the Bolts, and they have three first-round picks over the next two drafts. Why not take a shot at landing a superstar winger?

Utah Mammoth

Similar to the Hurricanes, the Mammoth were in the mix to acquire Hellebucyk, and for good reason. The goaltending tandem of Karel Vejmelka and Sebastian Cossa has not been good, so Utah may have to outscore its problems until one of the goalies finds a groove. Offense may be the best defense for the Mammoth -- and if that's the case -- then Kucherov should be in the mix for the Norris Trophy. There is a great young core of forwards in Salt Lake City, and I think Kucherov would be a perfect fit alongside Logan Cooley, who is emerging as a franchise center.

Utah also has plenty of draft capital with which to work, and it's projected for just over $25 million in salary cap space next season. The Mammoth don't have any major pending free agents on their cap sheet, so they're a suitor capable of signing Kucherov to a long-term extension.

Dallas Stars

Allow me to get a little bold on the fifth and final destination. The Stars have already failed to sign 27-year-old winger Jason Robertson to a long-term extension once. The two sides agreed to a one-year deal worth $12 million prior to the season, but Robertson's future with the team is still very much in doubt. What if Dallas and Tampa Bay executed a true "hockey trade" -- one player for one player?

Dallas would get the better player in Kucherov, but there are no guarantees regarding an extension. The Stars are in win-now mode, and Kucherov could help them get over the Cup hump immediately. Tampa Bay would get a younger player in Robertson, and although he doesn't have the elite playmaking ability of Kucherov, he's still an exceptionally talented scorer. Perhaps the Bolts could get him to join the team's core and sign a multi-year contract. This deal could work for both sides.