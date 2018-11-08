No. 9 UMass vs. No. 4 Providence: Watch college hockey on SportsLive

Two of the top teams in college hockey, No. 9 UMass and No. 4 Providence, will clash on Saturday in the second game of a home-and-home series. The Minutemen will travel to Rhode Island on Saturday after hosting the Friars on Thursday.

Providence has started its season 2-0 in the Hockey East conference, while UMass is off to its hottest start within the conference since 2009 at 3-0. The Minutemen have a power play goal in five of their first seven games. Their penalty kill has also improved after giving up PP goals in their first three games.

On the Providence side, Spenser Young is the player to watch. Young has four goals to start the year, which leads the Friars. Providence has also outshot each of its opponents so far this year. The Friars' penalty kill went 7 of 7 on Saturday, so penalties will be a key part of this showdown.

Watch No. 9 UMass vs. No. 4 Providence

Date: Saturday, Nov. 10

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Schneider Arena -- Providence, Rhode Island

Stream: SportsLive