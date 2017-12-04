November Review - Monsters

All-Time November Record (leading up to the 2017-18 season) : 44-51-7-12

November 2017 Record: 3-4-1-2 (H: 2-2-0-0; A: 1-2-1-2)

The Cleveland Monsters didn’t have quite the November everyone hoped to have in 2017. Winning only three of their ten games the Monsters slid towards the bottom of the Central division. The good news is the Monsters have played fewer games than everyone else in the division. It’s early in the season so there is still a chance for the Monsters to turn things around.

Over 10 games, the Monsters scored 21 goals and racked up 104 penalty minutes. That’s an average of 2.1 goals per game and 10.4 pims per game. I would love to see the goals per game average rise and the pims per game average decrease for the month of December.

Elaine Shircliff November Team Stats - Monsters - 2017

Goalie Stats

The Monsters saw Matiss Kivlenieks earn his first professional win. On the flip side, we saw Brad Thiessen go without a win in the month of November. The Columbus Blue Jackets sent down Joonas Korpisalo for two games to get in some ice time. He looked strong in both games but came away with just one win.

Elaine Shircliff November Goalie Stats - Monsters - 2017

November Leaders

Miles Koules, Dean Kukan, and Carter Camper not only lead their respective categories but they are creeping up the leaderboard on the rest.

In the month of November, Koules and Kukan notched six points each. They sat one point shy of the top spot held by Camper.

Kukan and Camper also held the top spot for power play points with 4. Koules sat alongside Paul Bittner at the top with two power play goals.

Once Koules, Kukan, and Camper get on a roll it’s hard to get them off track. If more players can hop on the train, December will be quite the delightful month for the Monsters.