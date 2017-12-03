Nucks down HNIC & the Leafs - WIN 2-1

Which is better: Deflating the sweep dreams of the Leafs or souring the syrupy narrative of HNIC? Why pick one when we can have both

How important are the Leafs to Canadian sports media? Specifically, the Bell/Rogers sports media cabal that own the Leafs AND the NHL Canadian broadcast rights (including Sportsnet & HNIC). They feel the Leafs are important enough to change the start time of a HNIC Saturday game to suit the viewing whims of the CoTU. So...pretty important.

Normally we’d complain about all the big little advantages that Toronto gets from the NHL. The early start time wasn’t the tiny tilt in the ice the media mavens hoped for.

No, the little twist of the schedule was meant to upset the Canucks normal Saturday Night start time. While giving the Leaves the home timezone start time. It’s the little things that matter. Except... the advantage was for the wrong team!

The Canucks have been playing on the road in the deep far east for six weird timezone games. Hockey Afternoon in Canada home game? Not a problem.

Before the game, we’re finally able to pay tribute to Daniel’s 1000th point milestone.

Because Nashville didn’t have the right colours - we honour Danny at home

It was great to watch. And then as an emotional whammy bar, the organisers Double D the on-ice ceremony. Dorse came out on the carpet to present Dank a silver puck - if it was yellow gold could have got it in Smashville.

It must have been hard for Derek to be on the ice in dress shoes - knowing that only a few short weeks ago he was the Nucks leading goal scorer. Still Double D was pure class and all across NucksNation tears allergies broke out.

One warrior to another.

Congrats #DANIEL1000.

We miss you Dorsett. pic.twitter.com/KJsMs6zd5g — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 3, 2017

So... we’re emotional. Almost dinnertime. We’re hungry. What to do? Hey! Let’s win another game for DD!

1st Period

The Canucks come out strong like they’ve been playing afternoon games for two weeks. The Maple Foliage had a few good shifts too. Because at home the Canucks are hospitable but no longer pushovers.

While HNIC colour crew were colouring their Leafs scorecard for Xmas, Granny causes a turnover and pots a sweet goal top shelf on Andersen. It was Granny’s first goal of the season according to the fact-based HNIC crew. It was his 4th of the season.

God’s own hockey coach was frozen, like his tender, in disbeLeaf.

The real puck is in Andersen’s glove - call the league!

You know how many times the Canucks have led 1-zip at home in the first this season? Me neither. Who knows how to count that low.

What could be better than getting the first goal against the Leaves in the first at home on a Saturday afternoon? Not much, except when HNIC’s most important franchise player in the history of franchise players is on the ice for the goal against. Mathews - he who was scooped 1st in the draft after the least honourable tankathon season since the previous 6 by Edmonton, is a minus -1 early in the game.

Thankfully for HNIC’s lip movers and twitchers, they have Mathews to talk about for 20-30 minutes per Leafing game. How did they fill in all the dead air prior to 2016?

Anyways, the game is almost over anyhow. What? It’s not even half way through the first period. I know - and the puck gods know too. It’s Dec. 2nd 2011 after all.

61 seconds of Sedinery unfolds like a cross seam pass from the past.

Alex Edler Goal Canucks Cycle game Pays

off 2-0 half way through the 1st. @Canucks #Canucks pic.twitter.com/TAQMXriiVc — Hockey Night Punjabi (@HkyNightPunjabi) December 3, 2017

Eddie Gets a Goal! It is his first of the year. HNIC score accountants nailed that one at least.

And that’s it for the game. Now let’s go for dinner. No really. All that is left is for the refs make some iffy calls against the Nucks and miss some hacking ‘n slashing from the losing Leafs. And the HNIC crew to hatch a comeback plan live on air.

Really. It is that simple. Some have said it’s not possible to win a game in the first period. For the Nucks. Until now.

Canucks have dominated on the scoresheet - the Leafs have 20 shots to the Nucks 17. And Marky stopped all 20. 5 or 10 more stopped shots and he gets the elusive something that has eluded him in his entire career - the elusive term which I can’t say out loud because....reasons. Sure, they’re soft reasons, but still.

Intermission

Because this is a primetime game in the Center of the Universe, the HNIC intermission is as important as the game. Especially when Don & the former ref guy want to acknowledge Danny’s achievement.

Sedins dominate Leafs in 1st. First ever brothers to both get to 1000 pts. Passing mention of good shift by Ron during Coach's Corner which brings a laugh from Don. Not spoken of again. #HockeyNight #Canucks — Tony (@tonytanti1) December 3, 2017

2nd Period

The game is over. Done. The full winning recap is contained in the first period. However, instead of ending the futility of swelling up Mathews 3 shots with what-ifs and woulda-couldas, the HNIC pre-programmed time slot had sold a lot of ad time - so ads must be played and the scoreless Leafs must keep not scoring. Not that they didn’t try to score.

There was some debate in the NM Gamethread that Green wanted Marky to earn his elusive something the hard way. The team knew the Leafs would pushback - because this is their season - again. For some inscrutable reason, the Nucks decided to play it safe and not make the Leafs angry by running up the shot count.

It worked. By half way through the period the Nucks had zero shots. The Maple Shoots had 9. Marky was working hard to keep turn that elusive something into something real.

Granted the Nucks D were playing hard. In their own end. Stech who had taken a hot shot to the boot in the first ramped it up by blocking a shot in close. With his face. Poor kid. Gets beat up by Toronto without even getting into a fight.

After this insult to injury, the Nucks decided to lay waste to the now comatose Andersen and put a shot on him. It was a trick shot. A mini-shot from Virt’s mini-stick. Mini-stick?

Virtanen literally lost his stick, caught it, and made a shot on net. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/9kmYTpSP3Z — Flintor (@TheFlintor) December 3, 2017

Slashing a stick out of another player’s hands isn’t a penalty when the Leafs are behind. What a great effort by Virt. If that had gone in, we’d be even more smug about the win than we already are. And we’re pretty smug.

We’re up 2-0 and kept the most important franchise player in the history of franchise players off the board. Shots 14-3. In favour of...guess.

Intermission

Because this still is a primetime game in the Center of the Universe, the HNIC intermission is now more important than the game since the Toronto Foliage is still down 2.

So... with the tribute to Danny’s 1000th point - actually it’s 1002 now - still in our short term memories what would the HNIC team discuss?

"Leafs vs Canucks and it's second intermission. What should we talk about?"

"Drew Doughty"#Canucks #TMLtalk — The Derp Report (@thederpreport) December 3, 2017

But wait, can Ron still insult Nucks’ players after Burrs has left? Why yes, he can.

#HNIC #Canucks Did Ron MacLean just say that D. Dorsett is walking away from the game healthy??? Seriously? Come on now man... — Ken Henderson (@krusty027) December 3, 2017

Pretty sure he meant to say something nice - but Don was pressuring him and HNIC had to cutaway and find a way for #34 to win the game for home team. The other home team. Not our home team, but we need less Laffs fans in the ROG. And better screening from online dating services.

3rd Period

Really? Wasn’t the futility of the 2nd enough to just call the game and let Marky take the elusive doughnut something into the locker room to share with his teammates?

I believe it was. Yet the shots were 28-20 for Tronna - of those 20 Nucky shots, as you may recall, 17 were from the 1st and 3 from the 2nd - do the math. I’ll wait.

It was so close to being 3-0 when Brock went in to retrieve a puck in the O-zone. Andersen fell down on a clearing attempt - ice can be slippery - lost control of the puck and Brock got it and didn’t quite have enough space to go for an empty net wrap around...so passed it back and the Dropping Leafs got possession again.

It should be noted that both Gaunce and Virt were getting ice time in the 3rd and playing well on almost every shift.

so this Markstrom story line getting intriguing. Gaunce will probably steal his thunder and score tonight. — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) December 3, 2017

So...Jeff’s theft fears were never broken into. But some other fears did something to break the elusive something goal for Marky.

A goal. From T-dot. With a just few minutes to go. Dammit! Still, it wasn’t scored by #34, so that is a something almost as good as something else.

There was some EN desperado moves home team in white, but as I tried to explain in simple words about 1000 words ago - we won the game. 2-1 instead of 2 something else.

Marky was the 1st star regardless - stopped 35 shots. And in case you missed it...

THE CANUCKS BEAT THE LEAFS at HOME!!! Our home.

Here’s what the Marquis de Save had to say about something.

"Our guys played an unbelievable game...I have to thank my D-men -

It was a team win tonight." - @J_Markstrom pic.twitter.com/jqoPZ8Fryd — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 3, 2017

And Danny was talking about the game - and the milestone

Daniel Sedin talks about his special night and the #Canucks big win over the Maple Leafs. #DANIEL1000 pic.twitter.com/Way0k53pXL — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 3, 2017

Green didn’t worry about the elusive something, just enjoying the great win. Me too.

"You want guys to go through the wall to win." - Coach Green impressed by @TroyStecher's compete level after re-entering the game twice tonight. pic.twitter.com/wVvBtkts99 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 3, 2017

I couldn’t say it earlier in the recap, because that might have given away the happy ending to the Neverland Express story time...but now I can:

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!

We WIN! At Home! Over the Media Consortium Hockey Team!

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!

Enjoy the rest of your wonderful weekend and tune in on Tuesday for a super unimportant game not broadcast on Hockey Night In Canada. It will, however, be at night. See you then!