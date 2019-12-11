Offensive defensemen, Joe Thornton throat punches and what to be excited about in the NHL

Welcome to Please Like My Sport, the weekly column in which we find various things that can (and should) make you excited about hockey this week. Whether you're already a hockey enjoyer or someone who is looking for reasons to become one, the goal is to deliver reasons for you to appreciate the NHL right now.

Here are some things to enjoy about hockey this week:

The Golden Age of the Offensive Defenseman

It seems as though the NHL's prototypical defenseman has steadily changed a bit over recent years. As the game has trended more toward favoring speed and skill over grit and sandpaper, we've seen a spike in defensemen with dynamic offensive skillsets who focus on pushing the puck up ice and generating/facilitating opportunities in the offensive end. Just as forwards have gotten quicker and more skilled with the puck, so too have the guys on the back end.

Sure, traditional stay-at-home defensemen still exist and still provide value in today's game, but let's put it this way: Defensive defensemen are classically handsome, but offensive/two-way defensemen are drop-dead sexy.

And this has been an incredible year for drop-dead sexy production from these dynamic defensemen so far. If you like watching guys fill up the scoresheet from the back end, you've had plenty to enjoy through the first quarter-and-change of the season.

The first place we have to start is Washington's John Carlson, considering he's scoring at a historic pace this season. Through 32 games, Carlson has 43 points (11 goals, 32 assists) and only one (or four, depending on how you look at it) defensemen in the history of the NHL have ever done more through the first 30 games of a season. Their names? Bobby Orr, Bobby Orr, Bobby Orr and Bobby Orr.

And while Carlson's numbers have been absurd and he's undoubtedly leading the race for the league's Norris trophy, he's certainly not the only blue liner that has done major damage.

A few weeks ago we highlighted how incredible Colorado Avalanche rookie Cale Makar has been in terms of creating offense, especially as the Avs have struggled with injuries to some of their most productive forwards. Makar is tied for most points among all rookies this season (8-20-28) but there's another stud rookie defenseman not far behind in Quinn Hughes. While his younger brother Jack came into the season with a ton of hype after going first overall in this summer's draft, Quinn has been the far better Hughes this season, sitting third in rookie scoring with 24 points (2-22-24) in 30 games.

There's a significant chance that Makar and Hughes could finish the season as the top two rookie scorers in the NHL, which would be the first time in a really, really, long while that two defensemen earned those spots.

2 rookie Dmen currently rank 1st and 2nd in rookie scoring: Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes.



The last time two D led all NHL rookies in scoring for a full season was in 1931-32.



Or, so long ago that one of them played for a Detroit franchise that wasn't yet called the Red Wings. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) December 5, 2019

And then of course you have Dougie Hamilton, who's also operating at a near point-per-game pace (11-19-30 through 31 games) while doing stuff like this:

Dougie Hamilton fakes the dump-in and scores from center ice pic.twitter.com/cTn2JxFHk6 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 11, 2019

It's time we truly appreciate the new golden age of drop-dead sexy defensemen.

Laila Anderson meets her donor

The true breakout star in the NHL last season was Laila Anderson, the young St. Louis Blues fan who became a beloved member of the hockey world as she cheered on the Blues during their Stanley Cup run. Anderson, who has a rare auto-immune disease called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, became an inspiration to many -- including the Blues themselves -- as she fought the disease and became healthy enough to resume attending games in the later rounds of the playoffs.

This week, the 11-year-old finally got to meet the bone-marrow donor who helped that recovery become possible. That meeting went like this:

Laila Anderson meets her bone marrow donor pic.twitter.com/tyYTQ6pbum — Blues Buzz (@bluesbuzzblog) December 7, 2019

It was a special and emotional moment for Anderson and the donor, Kenton Felmlee, who is a pre-med student at the University of Kansas. The two also hung out at the Blues game over the weekend.

On Thursday, Laila Anderson met Kenton Felmlee for the first time, the man who gave her a life-saving bone marrow donation 💙



🎥: @nhl pic.twitter.com/OkTJorwzdj — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) December 8, 2019

Pretty much anything involving Laila is a joy but seeing her meet and spend time with the person that helped save her life, and how emotional it made the both of them, was a pretty special reason to enjoy hockey (and life) this week.

Just as there's been a rise in the prominence of offensive defensemen in today's NHL, there's been a steady decline in the prominence of fighting in today's NHL. You reserve the right to hold your own opinion on that subject -- some people like hockey fights, others feel uncomfortable with them given what we know now about the effects they can have on the long-term health of players, and some fall somewhere in the middle -- but one thing I truly miss is the occasional goalie fight.

Seeing a goalie fight used to be like seeing a shooting star or a double rainbow or some other beautiful, magnificent act of nature. And it's been taken away from us.

But Joe Thornton has been around long enough to remember when goalies fought in the NHL and, as such, he's not afraid to punch one in the throat. That led to this hilarious sequence:

Joe Thornton just dropped Petr Mrazek pic.twitter.com/pHeY0FEJmH — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 6, 2019

Another look at the Thornton punch on Mrazek pic.twitter.com/nMzDUraul4 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 6, 2019

Was Thornton wrong to punch Mrazek, even if the goalie tried to slash him on his way past the net? Yeah, probably. Will that stop me from thoroughly enjoying this clip of Mrazek going down like a sack of hammers after taking one relatively harmless jab to the face? Absolutely not, especially when the Carolina announcers act like he just got murdered in cold blood, saying he "did not embellish this thing at all."

It turns out you can still get that classic adrenaline rush of a rare goalie fight when you see a player sock a goaltender pretty randomly. Who knew?

Also, shout out to the Hurricanes for continuing to have fun in every way they possibly can.

Fun times at RCI. pic.twitter.com/1njfOwFN15 — Cory Lavalette (@corylav) December 6, 2019

Quote of the week

"Sometimes in life the hardest decisions are the toughest."

Profound words from Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill after he fired head coach Jim Montgomery for reasons that remain completely unknown, for some reason.

