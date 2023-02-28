The Edmonton Oilers have made a big move to upgrade their blue line ahead of the deadline by acquiring defenseman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators. In return, the Oilers are sending defenseman Tyson Barrie, 2022 first-round pick Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Predators.

Ekholm, 32, is a terrific shutdown defenseman, which was a major need for the Oilers. In his 12 years with Nashville, Ekholm has shown that he can drive play from the back end. Even on an underwhelming Predators roster this season, Ekholm has a five-on-five expected goals share of 54.68%, per Natural Stat Trick.

In addition to his defensive prowess, Ekholm has the ability to chip in on offense. In 57 games this season, Ekholm has recorded 18 points (five goals and 13 assists). He has also recorded 30 or more points five different times in his career.

Ekholm will immediately provide an upgrade to Edmonton's top four, and he will give Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl some support on the defensive side of things. The Oilers are currently 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed, and Ekholm will help eliminate that flaw.

Schaefer was the No. 32 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, and he has 23 goals in 44 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL this season.

Barrie, a 12-year NHL veteran in his own right, is a power play quarterback who is having a strong season in that regard with 10 goals and 33 assists in 61 games. Barrie still has another year left on his contract at $4.5 million, so the Predators could flip him for more assets if there is enough interest.

The Predators continue to accumulate draft picks as they begin their rebuild. After this trade, Nashville now has 10 selections in the first two rounds of the next three drafts.