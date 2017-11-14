Oilers Acquire Mike Cammalleri for Jussi Jokinen

In a rare situation of two teams trading their recently signed UFA’s the Edmonton Oilers have traded Jussi Jokinen to the Los Angeles Kings.

@EdmontonOilers trade for Mike Cammalleri. @NHL Jussi Jokinen goes the other way. — Nick Kypreos (@RealKyper) November 15, 2017

Mike Cammalleri “The Squid” has 3 goals and seven points in 15 games this year.

Jussi Jokinen has struggled thus far managing only one point through 14 games with the Oilers. He had a good career, I’ve always liked him but he looks completely finished.

Cammalleri could help with the scoring and the powerplay. It will be interesting to see how he fits into the lineup.

This seems like a really good straight up trade so I’ll watch and add if there are any other pieces involved. More as this transpires.