The Stanley Cup Final rematch is officially set after the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars, 6-3, to win Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. Edmonton stunned Dallas with a fast start and managed to hold off the Stars the rest of the way for a series-clinching win.

With the opportunity to close out the Stars, Connor McDavid took over for the Oilers and powered them to a win with a big night. Not only did he assist on the first goal of the game, but McDavid also scored the eventual game-winner late in the second period.

Dallas had just cut the Edmonton lead to one when a blocked shot fluttered into the neutral zone. McDavid turned on the jets and beat out Roope Hintz for a breakaway before executing a flawless deke at full lead to put the Oilers up 4-2.

The Stars would get another goal early in the third period, courtesy of Jason Robertson's second of the game, but the Oilers responded shortly thereafter when Evander Kane banked in a shot off the skate of Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell.

From there, the Oilers locked down the Stars as they did in Games 3 and 4. As loaded as Dallas is up front, it couldn't generate any offense with its season on the line, firing just four shots on Stuart Skinner in the final frame.

Throughout the postseason, the Stars had a major issue with allowing the first goal of the game, and tonight was no different. Just 2:31 after the opening face-off, Corey Perry netted a power play goal off a terrific pass from McDavid.

Less than five minutes later, on Edmonton's second shot of the game, Mattias Janmark took advantage of a poor line change by the Stars and slipped a shot through the legs of Stars goalie Jake Oettinger.

In a shocking decision by Stars coach Peter DeBoer, Oettinger was pulled in favor of backup Casey DeSmith. Moments later, on just the fourth shot he faced, DeSmith let a rug-burner sneak through his legs off the stick of veteran Jeff Skinner.

It was the 33-year-old Skinner's first playoff goal in his 15th NHL season.

It's hard to know exactly how the rest of the game would have played out if Oettinger had remained in the game, but the Stars might have been a little closer in crunch time instead of facing a two-goal deficit.

Now, the Oilers will advance to the Stanley Cup Final to face the Florida Panthers in what figures to be an epic rematch. In doing so, Edmonton can end a 32-year Cup drought for Canada.

Western Conference Final

Game 1: Stars 6, Oilers 3 | Recap

Game 2: Oilers 3, Stars 0 | Recap

Game 3: Oilers 6, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 4: Oilers 4, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 5: Oilers 5, Stars 3 | Recap