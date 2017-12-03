Oilers Claim Brandon Davidson From Montréal

Everyone happy for once.

With the McDavid extension perhaps being the exception, I can’t remember a time where Oiler fans were in such agreement on a particular move by the Oilers.

Today at 10 AM EST, it was announced that the Oilers had claimed Brandon Davidson from the Montréal Canadiens. Edmonton was third in line on the waiver wire, which meant that Davidson had to pass both Arizona and Buffalo.

In and out of the lineup for Montréal this season, Davidson was held out of the previous three games for the Canadiens before being placed on waivers. He has one assist in sixteen contests with the Habs.

Davidson is a very good candidate to draw in at the 3LD position. There’s a good chance that he’ll pair with The Son Of A Bull Rider™ on Wednesday’s game against the Flyers. The (re-)arrival of Davidson likely pushes a defenceman down to Bakersfield this week, my guess is that it’s probably Yohann Auvitu.

The Oilers might not be done making moves yet, as Saturday’s performance from Laurent Brossoit may have them in the market for a journeyman netminder. Up 6-1 with only a portion of the third period remaining, the club escaped Calgary with a 7-5 win. Laurent Brossoit picked up his first win of the season, the Oilers got out of Calgary with two points, but the Flames made it way more interesting than it should have been by potting four goals in seven minutes. Brossoit’s SV% is holding at .872%, and the Oilers will definitely need more consistent netminding if they’re going to remain competitive while Cam Talbot recovers from an upper body injury.