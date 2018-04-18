Oilers' Connor McDavid and Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly visit Humboldt crash survivors

The NHL stars are the latest to show support to the survivors of the tragic bus accident last month

NHL stars Connor McDavid of the Oilers and Ryan O'Reilly of the Sabres visited a Saskatchewan hospital on Tuesday to meet with survivors of the bus crash that killed 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos, an ice hockey team that plays in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. The duo visited the hospital alongside former Erie Otters owner and GM Sherwood Bassin, who suggested the visit.

McDavid, who won the Art Ross Trophy for the second straight year with 108 points this season, went around with O'Reilly, who was second on the Sabres in points with 61, giving each survivor a poem and paying their respects. It was apparently a little awkward at times -- Humboldt is in Flames country, and they're not keen on the Oilers -- but it's safe to say McDavid may have found some new fans of kids that previously cursed how good he is.

McDavid, who is only 21 himself, isn't far removed from his bus-riding days. The poem that he and O'Reilly gave each student was by an unknown author, and it was called "Don't Quit" -- an apt theme for the survivors and the families of the deceased.

The healing from the crash will be long and arduous, but the acts of McDavid and O'Reilly can hopefully make it just a little less painful. 

