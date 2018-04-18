Oilers' Connor McDavid and Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly visit Humboldt crash survivors

NHL stars Connor McDavid of the Oilers and Ryan O'Reilly of the Sabres visited a Saskatchewan hospital on Tuesday to meet with survivors of the bus crash that killed 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos, an ice hockey team that plays in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. The duo visited the hospital alongside former Erie Otters owner and GM Sherwood Bassin, who suggested the visit.

McDavid, who won the Art Ross Trophy for the second straight year with 108 points this season, went around with O'Reilly, who was second on the Sabres in points with 61, giving each survivor a poem and paying their respects. It was apparently a little awkward at times -- Humboldt is in Flames country, and they're not keen on the Oilers -- but it's safe to say McDavid may have found some new fans of kids that previously cursed how good he is.

Yesterday Connor McDavid went to Saskatchewan to visit victims of the Humboldt Broncos crash. Pretty awesome. Even though some are Flames fans...they loved it. Nicely done! - @BryceKelley https://t.co/RQo1vHE0ar — SONiC 102.9 (@sonic1029) April 18, 2018

Lord Stanley now Ryan O’Reilly and Connor McDavid. You guys are making it hard for me to despise Edmonton. Go Flames. Haha. Again Thank you guys. If you only knew how that lifts the boys spirits pic.twitter.com/IcHNQRmj9X — Strazsr (@strazsr) April 18, 2018

'With you all the way."- Connor McDavid visiting members of the Humboldt Broncos today. #yeg #oilers https://t.co/N5LIxYL5IB — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) April 18, 2018

McDavid, who is only 21 himself, isn't far removed from his bus-riding days. The poem that he and O'Reilly gave each student was by an unknown author, and it was called "Don't Quit" -- an apt theme for the survivors and the families of the deceased.

NHL stars Connor McDavid and Ryan O'Reilly and former Erie Otters owner & GM Sherry Bassin just wrapping up a visit with hospitalized @HumboldtBroncos players. They gave each one a copy of this poem. pic.twitter.com/aUb1I73UZJ — Ryan Flaherty (@RFlahertyGlobal) April 17, 2018

The trip was Bassin's idea. When the Semans, SK native reached out to his former players he says they said yes 'in a nanosecond.' — Ryan Flaherty (@RFlahertyGlobal) April 17, 2018

The healing from the crash will be long and arduous, but the acts of McDavid and O'Reilly can hopefully make it just a little less painful.