Connor McDavid is knocking on the door of some very exclusive history. His hot streak continued Wednesday with two goals in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. In doing so, the Edmonton Oilers star became just the fifth player in NHL history to record a multi-goal streak of at least five games as he joined an elite group that features Alexander Mogilny (five in 1992-93), Mario Lemieux (five in 1988-89).

McDavid will have the opportunity to join Punch Broadbent (six in 1921-22) and Joe Malone (six 1920-21) in the record books if he pulls of a sixth straight multi-goal game as the Oilers face the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

With his fifth consecutive multi-goal game, McDavid broke a tie with former Oilers great Wayne Gretzky for the most consecutive multi-goal games in Oilers history. Gretzky had recorded four consecutive multi-goal games during the 1984-85 season.

All three of McDavid's points on Wednesday came in the opening period, with his first goal coming on the power-play just 3:49 into the contest.

It marked the 21st time in which McDavid tallied three-plus points in a period in his career. In doing so, McDavid joined Jaromir Jagr (47), Mario Lemieux (34), Sidney Crosby (24), Teemu Selanne (23), Paul Kariya (22), Alex Ovechkin (21) and Patrick Kane (21) as the only players in NHL history to have three-plus points in a single period on at least 21 occasions.

McDavid's multi-goal streak began on Feb. 21 against the Philadelphia Flyers when he recorded two goals and an assist in a 4-2 Oilers win. The 26-year-old star also made history in that particular game as he became the fifth-fastest player in NHL history to record his 800th career point.

During this multi-goal game stretch, he's racked up a mind-boggling 10 goals and six assists. He's also registered at least three points in all but one of those contests.

As a result of his recent goal explosion, McDavid currently leads the league in goals (52) and has a 10-goal advantage over Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak, who is second in the NHL in that department. He is already having a season for the ages, and it could get even more special come Friday night.