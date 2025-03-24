The Edmonton Oilers are going to be without two of their biggest stars for the foreseeable future. According to Jason Gregor of Daily Faceoff, forwards Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are going to miss at least the next three games due to recent injuries.

The Oilers will face off against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, and finally the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Draisaitl and McDavid are expected to miss all three of those games as they continue to work their way back from injury.

The earliest that Draisaitl and McDavid could return is on Tuesday, April 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

McDavid suffered a lower-body injury in the team's 4-3 overtime loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. The three-time Hart Trophy winner also sat out Saturday's game against the Seattle Kraken. Meanwhile, Draisaitl's injury has been undisclosed by the team, but he missed Edmonton's last two contests.

While Draisaitl and McDavid missing time isn't ideal, it appears as though neither player is in any danger of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs next month.

Draisaitl is having a phenomenal season as he leads the league in goals (49) while registering the second-most points (101) behind only Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon. Meanwhile, McDavid has has the fourth-most points (90) behind only MacKinnon (105), Draisaitl (101) and Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov (98) while being tied for third in the NHL in assists (64).

Entering Monday, the Oilers sit third in the Pacific Division playoff race with 87 points.