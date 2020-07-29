The Edmonton Oilers honored late center Colby Cave prior to their exhibition game against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Cave died in April following complications from emergency surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was putting pressure on his brain. He was 25. Cave was honored with a tribute video, which featured photos from his childhood and highlights from his professional career which was tragically cut short.

Both the Oilers and Flames also held a moment of silence.

Cave's widow, Emily, shared the video on her Instagram with a caption that thanked the Oilers.

Tuesday's game was Edmonton's first since the coronavirus pandemic put the NHL season on pause back in mid-March.

After making it to the NHL with the Boston Bruins in 2017, Cave spent the past few seasons with the Oilers organization. He split time between the Oilers and their minor-league affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, this season, scoring one goal in 11 games for Edmonton.

Cave had suffered a brain bleed on April 7 and was airlifted to a Toronto hospital. After putting the player in a medically-induced coma, doctors discovered a colloid cyst that was putting pressure on his brain, which required emergency surgery.