Oilers' Milan Lucic rips DeMar DeRozan for his reaction to Raptors-Spurs trade

Milan Lucic does not particularly care for the way that DeMar DeRozan responded to the trade that sent the former Raptors star to San Antonio in exchange for Kawhi Leonard.

That much became evident when the Edmonton Oilers forward appeared on the Barstool Sports podcast "Spittin' Chiclets" this week. Although a number of people -- including many fellow NBA players -- have criticized the Raptors for their lack of loyalty to DeRozan, Lucic took aim at DeRozan and the way he handled the trade.

"He's being a little bitter b***h at the organization for trading him for Kawhi Leonard — literally a top five player in the league," Lucic said while speaking to the show's co-hosts.

The veteran NHL winger, who spent the first eight years of his career as a fan favorite with the Boston Bruins before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 2015, compared DeRozan's experience with his own. Lucic said he wasn't offended when the Bruins didn't give him the heads up that they were looking to move him out of town.

"No, man. I wasn't offended," he said. "It's a business. Unless you're (Sidney) Crosby or (Connor) McDavid or LeBron (James), you're just another guy, just another player. For me, I understood they were trying to go in a different direction. How could I be bitter? ... "When I hear him talk about the bitterness and the disrespect and all that type of stuff, it's like, you didn't get traded to frickin' Cleveland. You got traded to San Antonio, a team that competes for a title every year. You get to be coached by the Bill Belichick of basketball with Gregg Popovich. You feel like you're being disrespected? Come on man, you're still making $30 million a year living in San Antonio with no state tax. Give me a break, man. Nobody feels bad for you. F*** off."

Comparing the Lucic deal and the DeRozan trade isn't the strongest parallel, especially when you consider the fact that Lucic was never promised by the Bruins that they wouldn't trade him, as DeRozan reportedly was by the Raptors. In fact, by the time the

Bruins did deal Lucic, it was expected. He was a year away from free agency and the general thought was that they would trade him because they didn't have plans to re-sign him.

In any case, it's interesting to hear an NHL player give thoughts on a situation unfolding in a different sport like the one with DeRozan, especially when those thoughts are as strong as Lucic's.