Records, they say, are made to be broken. Well, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers just broke multiple ... in the same game ... to potentially save their season. Draisatil scored the game-winner to propel Edmonton to a 5-4 overtime Game 4 win over the Panthers. The series is tied 2-2.

Matthew Tkachuk tallied a pair of first-period power play goals, and Anton Lundell made it 3-0 later in the period. Edmonton looked awful, taking too many penalties and getting nothing going offensively.

tallied a pair of first-period power play goals, and made it 3-0 later in the period. Edmonton looked awful, taking too many penalties and getting nothing going offensively. Edmonton pulled goalie Stuart Skinner for Calvin Pickard , and the tide soon shifted. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (on a power play) and Darnell Nurse (from a sharp angle) scored up high, and Vasily Podkolzin scored on a scramble in front of the net to tie the game.

for , and the tide soon shifted. (on a power play) and (from a sharp angle) scored up high, and scored on a scramble in front of the net to tie the game. A Jake Walman drive put the Oilers ahead 4-3 in the third period, but Sam Reinhart tied the game off a frantic sequence with 19.5 seconds left. It was the second-latest game-tying goal in Stanley Cup Final history ... only behind Corey Perry 's in Game 2.

drive put the Oilers ahead 4-3 in the third period, but tied the game off a frantic sequence with 19.5 seconds left. It was the second-latest game-tying goal in Stanley Cup Final history ... only behind 's in Game 2. Florida controlled much of the overtime -- but Pickard made several huge stops -- before Draisaitl took a cross-ice pass and scored after his one-handed shot deflected off Niko Mikkola through Sergei Bobrovsky's legs.

History, part one: Teams who trailed by three or more goals after one period were 0-37 in Stanley Cup Final history. History, part two: It's tied for the largest Stanley Cup Final road comeback with the 1919 Canadiens. History, part three: Draisaitl's four overtime goals are most in a single postseason.

Wow, wow, wow. What a game. What a series.

🏀 Re-picking NBA Finals ahead of Thunder-Pacers Game 4

If there's one thing we do here at CBS Sports, it's hold ourselves accountable. It's not always fun to revisit hot takes turned cold, but sometimes it's necessary.

Before the NBA Finals began, all six of our experts picked the Thunder to beat the Pacers. Two of them picked the Thunder in five, which is no longer possible, and three picked the Thunder in six, which would require Oklahoma City winning the next three games -- never mind that Indiana is yet to even drop two games in a row this postseason.

So, we had our experts re-pick, and James Herbert and Colin Ward-Henninger held firm.

Ward-Henninger: "Thunder in 7. (Original pick: Thunder in 7.) I should feel proud that I originally predicted a long series, but now I actually feel nervous about sticking with the Thunder. Ultimately I'm banking on OKC's substantial home-court advantage (just eight home losses in the regular and postseason combined) to carry them to a Game 7 win. That being said, they're going to have to win one game in Indiana, and there are already signs that the Pacers are starting to wear OKC down -- which could become more glaring as the series progresses."

Even with a 2-1 lead, the Pacers only flipped one of our experts from Oklahoma City to Indiana.

The odds still favor Oklahoma City to win and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win MVP. But if Bennedict Mathurin keeps up his Game 3 effort and Caitlin Clark remains Indiana's good luck charm, a historic upset could be in the offing.

Antonio Brown sought for arrest on attempted murder charge

Authorities in Miami-Dade (Fla.) County are seeking to arrest former NFL superstar Antonio Brown on a charge of attempted murder with a firearm.

This stems from a fight that allegedly involved Brown and several others at a boxing event in mid-May. Brown was briefly handcuffed and detained, but not arrested.

Brown claimed on social media that he was jumped by people trying to steal his jewelry.

Police obtained video footage showing Brown punching a man, appearing to take a security guard's gun and then firing two shots at the man he had punched.

The victim told investigators Brown shot at him twice, possibly grazing his neck.

The arrest warrant also calls for Brown to post a $10,000 bond and remain under house arrest.

This is a developing story.

⚾ College World Series picks, storylines

Welcome to Omaha, everyone! The College World Series begins today with eight teams -- representing six different conferences; Oregon State is an independent -- vying for the final national championship of the 2024-25 academic year.

SEC powers Arkansas and LSU have the two shortest odds, but there's a Cinderella here, too, with Murray State. For the first time since 1957, none of this year's College World Series teams made it to Omaha the previous year.

But there's plenty of star power. LSU ace Kade Anderson comes in third on Brad Crawford's 10 most important players at the CWS and second on R.J. Anderson's 2025 MLB Draft rankings.

Can he lift the Tigers to a title? Carter Bahn's predictions are in, and his champion is ...

Bahn: "Arkansas. -- Elite talent abounds on a roster that looked like the deepest and most balanced in the country all season. SEC Player of the Year Wehiwa Aloy is a superstar yet boasts just the third-best batting average on the team. Six lineup regulars hit .320 or better. The bullpen complements an accomplished starting rotation tremendously and is the primary force behind a stellar 3.91 team ERA. There are hardly any holes for a celebrated program seeking its first CWS title."

⚽ Club World Cup: Lionel Messi among biggest stars



The Club World Cup begins tomorrow, bringing together top teams from across the globe for a one-of-a-kind event spanning the next several weeks.

It's a bit of an odd amalgamation. Many of the clubs are continental champions from 2021-24 -- think of the UEFA Champions League giants Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea -- and then other big names across Europe, like 2025 winner PSG.

But Europe isn't the only continent on Earth, so we're going to see champions of Asia, Africa, North/Central America and the Caribbean, South America and Oceania. Heck, even Lionel Messi's Inter Miami squad made it because the United States is hosting and they won the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield.

Still, we get to see lots of stars on their new teams for the first time -- Trent Alexander-Arnold in a Real Madrid shirt will be a shock to the system -- and plenty of star-studded rosters in general. Plus, several stadiums get another World Cup trial run after a hectic Copa America last summer, Pardeep Cattry notes.

📺 What we're watching this weekend

⛳ We're watching the U.S. Open. Here's how.

⚾ We're also watching the College World Series. Here's how.

⚽ We're also watching the Club World Cup. Here's how.

Friday

⚾ Pirates at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Yankees at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Game 4: Thunder at Pacers (Pacers lead 2-1), 8:30 p.m. on ABC

⚾ Giants at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. on MLB Network

Saturday

🏀 Sparks at Lynx, 1 p.m. on CBS

⚾ Marlins at Nationals, 1:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 BIG3 Week 1, 3 p.m. on CBS

🏀 Liberty at Fever, 3 p.m. on ABC

⚾ Cardinals at Brewers, 4:10 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Yankees at Red Sox or Padres at Diamondbacks, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

🏒 Game 5: Panthers at Oilers (Series tied 2-2), 8 p.m. on TNT/truTV

⚾ Giants at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. on MLB Network

Sunday

🏀 Sky at Sun, noon on CBS

⚾ Yankees at Red Sox or Blue Jays at Phillies, 1:35 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Dream at Mystics, 2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚽ USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 6 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Guardians at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Giants at Dodgers, 7 p.m. on ESPN