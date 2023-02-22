Connor McDavid keeps hitting milestones and making history. He registered his 800th career point in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

In doing so, the Edmonton Oilers star became the fifth-fastest player in NHL history to achieve that feat as he did it in just 545 games. The only players to reach the plateau quicker than McDavid are:

Wayne Gretzky (352 games)

Mario Lemieux (410)

Mike Bossy (525

Peter Stastny (531)

McDavid is the fastest among active players to reach 800 points. He hit the mark quicker than Sidney Crosby (571 games), Alex Ovechkin (658), Evgeni Malkin (680), Steven Stamkos (779) and Patrick Kane (786). The Oilers star is also just the ninth player to achieve 800 career points before turning 27, joining a legendary group that includes Gretzky, Lemieux, Dale Hawerchuk, Steve Yzerman, Bryan Trottier, Bobby Orr, Denis Savard and Jaromir Jagr.

McDavid hit the milestone on Tuesday thanks to a pair of goals and an assist on teammate Leon Draisaitl's game-tying goal at the 6:49 mark of the third period. It was also a milestone point for Draisaitl, as it was the 700th of his career.

About six minutes later, McDavid found the back of the net when his shot banked off of Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim and past goalie Carter Hart. McDavid then added a shorthanded empty-net goal with 2:25 remaining to give the Oilers some more breathing room.

McDavid currently leads the NHL in both points (105) and goals (44) after the three-point performance. The Oilers has eight points over his last eight games, including three multi-point contests. Meanwhile, Draisaitl also had three points with a goal and two assists against Philadelphia. He currently ranks second in the league in points (85) to McDavid.