Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid could be one of the biggest free agents in NHL history if he makes it to the open market next summer. For the first time since Edmonton lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final in June, McDavid spoke to the media at Canada's Olympic orientation camp in Calgary on Wednesday, and reiterated that he doesn't want to rush any contract extension talks.

"Like I said in June, I had every intention to take my time with it and I still feel see the same way," McDavid said. "Take my time and go through everything."

McDavid also revealed that he still has a desire to help the Oilers achieve postseason glory despite falling short in the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past two seasons.

"I have every intention to win in Edmonton, that's my only focus maybe next to winning the gold medal with Canada. Take my time and go through it with my family, my agent, and everybody involved," McDavid said.

According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, the two sides haven't engaged in a back-and-forth discussion up to this point. McDavid and his agent, Judd Moldaver, are working through their options and deciding what a potential deal could look like.

McDavid is about to enter the final year of an eight-year, $100 million contract that he signed in July 2017. Considering that the Oilers star is making just $12.5 million per season, it's certainly likely that McDavid will move up the list and likely become the NHL's highest paid player regardless of where he signs.

During the 2024-25 regular season, McDavid tallied the sixth-most points (100) in the league as he scored 26 goals and recorded 74 assists. McDavid also was tied with teammate Leon Draisaitl for a team-high 33 points throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

McDavid will return to an Oilers roster that underwent some noticeable changes during the offseason. Veteran forwards Evander Kane and Corey Perry have left town, while the team signed former Washington Capitals winger Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year deal and landed former Michigan State star Isaac Howard in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning.