Oilers star Connor McDavid out 2-3 weeks with quad injury

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid will reportedly miss 2-3 weeks of action to recover from a quad injury, general manager Ken Holland revealed on Tuesday. The injury came during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators when he slammed into the boards after Dante Fabbro made contact with him.

He briefly left the game, but returned to finish it out.

Though McDavid practiced Monday, his availability for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks was not certain before Holland's announcement.

"Since we're going on our road trip to Florida tomorrow, Connor has decided to go back to Toronto," Holland said. "He's got his team of people there, the facility. He's going to do his treatment there while we're on the road trip and we expect to see Connor back here when we get back next Monday."

The Edmonton executive said McDavid's knee had been stiff and swollen the past few days -- he was originally diagnosed with a bruised knee after Saturday's game -- and an MRI on Monday showed the star also has a quad injury.

McDavid is second in the league to teammate Leon Draisaitl with 81 points (30 goals, 51 assists) and has helped the Oilers take second place of the Pacific Division (three points behind Vancouver.) In other words, this is a tremendous blow for Edmonton as the team will have to try and maintain its recent impressive run without him.