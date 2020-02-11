Oilers star Connor McDavid out 2-3 weeks with quad injury
McDavid is second in the league to teammate Leon Draisaitl with 81 points
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid will reportedly miss 2-3 weeks of action to recover from a quad injury, general manager Ken Holland revealed on Tuesday. The injury came during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators when he slammed into the boards after Dante Fabbro made contact with him.
He briefly left the game, but returned to finish it out.
Though McDavid practiced Monday, his availability for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks was not certain before Holland's announcement.
"Since we're going on our road trip to Florida tomorrow, Connor has decided to go back to Toronto," Holland said. "He's got his team of people there, the facility. He's going to do his treatment there while we're on the road trip and we expect to see Connor back here when we get back next Monday."
The Edmonton executive said McDavid's knee had been stiff and swollen the past few days -- he was originally diagnosed with a bruised knee after Saturday's game -- and an MRI on Monday showed the star also has a quad injury.
McDavid is second in the league to teammate Leon Draisaitl with 81 points (30 goals, 51 assists) and has helped the Oilers take second place of the Pacific Division (three points behind Vancouver.) In other words, this is a tremendous blow for Edmonton as the team will have to try and maintain its recent impressive run without him.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jones sidelined 8-10 weeks
In 56 games this season, Jones has registered six goals and 24 assists
-
Coronavirus delays NHL stick shipments
Players are being extra careful with the sticks they have
-
Power Rankings: Pens threatening Caps
The Metro looked like a lock for the Caps earlier in the year, but Pittsburgh has emerged as...
-
Jason Zucker goes to Penguins... finally
Zucker goes to Pittsburgh in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk, a prospect and a first-round pick
-
NHL players could play in 2022 Olympics
The absence of NHL players at the Olympics might not extend to 2022
-
NHL to now handle Arizona workout case
Arizona might have to pay at least $5 million in fines if found guilty
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown
-
NHL All-Star Skills competition takeaways
Live updates and coverage of the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills competition on Friday night