Oilers superstar and Hart Trophy candidate Connor McDavid scores 100 points for second straight season

Oilers fans have got to be wildly disappointed with the product on the ice this year, but at least they have Connor McDavid. McDavid scored three points against the Blue Jackets Tuesday night in a 7-3 loss to put himself at 102 points for the season. For a guy that's only 21 years old, it's a fairly ridiculous feat.

This is only McDavid's second full season in the NHL. After scoring 48 points in 45 games at 19 years old, McDavid has caught fire in the last two seasons. The most amazing thing? He's adding to his game as he goes. McDavid has added a solid wrister to his already impressive arsenal, which has to make you wonder what he'll add next season. He had 100 points on the dot last year, going for 30 goals and 70 assists.

McDavid now has 40 goals and 62 assists this season. McDavid is just a year removed from winning the Hart Trophy at 20. There are those saying he deserves consideration again, as he leads Nikita Kucherov for the scoring title by six points with five games remaining.

McDavid's goal even came shorthanded off of a turnover by the Blue Jackets between blue lines. He lifted a backhander over over Sergei Bobrovsky and gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead. Then everything fell apart, with Thomas Vanek picking up a hat trick en route to a blowout Columbus win.

After the game, McDavid wasn't pleased, in spite of the impressive feat.

"It was awful, horrible," McDavid said of the loss, per the Associated Press. "We had the good start tonight and then the game just went right back to where we were at during the start of the year."

NHL fans are lucky to be able to watch McDavid right now. The only problem is that they have to watch the Oilers to do it. If Edmonton can shore up his line (and, let's be honest, his team) with some more talent, something like 120-130 points may not be out of reach for this ridiculous talent. It's almost hard not to put a playoff team around him. In the meantime, we can enjoy watching the best hockey player in the world.