Oilers trade Milan Lucic to Flames in exchange for James Neal, per report

The Edmonton Oilers have traded Milan Lucic to the Calgary Flames for James Neal, according to multiple reports.

Can confirm Lucic has been traded to Flames. Done. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 19, 2019

Milan Lucic days as a @EdmontonOilers are over. With Lucic waving his no move clause it opens up the trade to @NHLFlames. At this point sounding like a 1 for 1 trade for James Neal. @NHL — Nick Kypreos (@RealKyper) July 19, 2019

An early report questioned whether other players or draft picks would be would be involved, but its is being reported that the Alberta rival will swap the veteran forwards who both had disappointing seasons on 2018-19.

Last season with the Oilers, Lucic scored six goals and recorded 20 points in 79 regular season games, with Edmonton missing the playoffs. The left winger is heading into the fourth season of a a seven-year, $42 million contract that includes a $6 million cap per season Lucic has played with the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings in his NHL career and has 198 goals and 501 points in 890 career NHL games.

Last summer Neal signed a five-year, $28 million deal with Calgary but struggled to get on the score sheet, recording just seven goals and 12 assists in 63 games. Both of those numbers were career-lows for Neal, who previously played for the Dallas Stars, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators and Vegas Golden Knights.

Fans and reporters are debating who won this apparent trade, with most giving the upper hand to the Oilers.

Depending to some degree on contract retention, it's very difficult to see a Lucic-Neal trade as anything other than a clear win for Ken Holland, if for no other reason than Neal's contract is not buyout-proof. — Jonathan Willis (@JonathanWillis) July 19, 2019

