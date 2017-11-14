Oilers use three-goal first period to fuel 8-2 win over Golden Knights
Oilers use three-goal first period to fuel 8-2 win over Golden Knights
That was ... uh ... bad.
The Edmonton Oilers scored three goals in the first period — including a short-handed and power-play goal — as the Vegas Golden Knights lost 8-2 in the first ever meeting between the Pacific Division foes.
Reigning league MVP Connor McDavid scored two goals in the third period, resulting in his first multi-goal game since his hat trick on opening night.
Albeit their 1-4-1 road trip, there weren’t many instances where the Golden Knights looked like a road team away from Las Vegas. That moment came in the first period with Edmonton scoring three goals on 13 shots on Vegas goalie Maxime Lagace.
Oscar Klefbom’s short-handed goal at 6:28 got the scoring started for Edmonton (7-9-2). Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (17:42 on the power play) and Patrick Maroon (18:39) added two more tallies at the tail-end of the period to put Vegas in an early hole.
Days removed from his second NHL win, Lagace made 22 saves and allowed seven goals. He was pulled for 19-year-old rookie Dylan Ferguson late in the third period. Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot got the win after making 22 saves.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored his third goal of the year at 14:41 in the second period. James Neal scored his 10th goal of the year for the Golden Knights (10-6-1).
Check back later for more updates.
-
Canadiens, Sens unveil NHL 100 jerseys
The two teams will meet outdoors on December 16 in Ottawa
-
The wacky world of the NHL Hall of Fame
Horse hair, beer and Jaromir Jagr creamy peanut butter -- yep, it's all on display at Hall...
-
Sven Baertschi donates to HEROS for goal
Baertschi wants to give back to at-risk kids with every goal he scores this season
-
Power Rankings: Rangers surging upward
Both New York teams remain among the NHL's hottest in mid-November
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start