Oilers use three-goal first period to fuel 8-2 win over Golden Knights

That was ... uh ... bad.

The Edmonton Oilers scored three goals in the first period — including a short-handed and power-play goal — as the Vegas Golden Knights lost 8-2 in the first ever meeting between the Pacific Division foes.

Reigning league MVP Connor McDavid scored two goals in the third period, resulting in his first multi-goal game since his hat trick on opening night.

Albeit their 1-4-1 road trip, there weren’t many instances where the Golden Knights looked like a road team away from Las Vegas. That moment came in the first period with Edmonton scoring three goals on 13 shots on Vegas goalie Maxime Lagace.

Oscar Klefbom’s short-handed goal at 6:28 got the scoring started for Edmonton (7-9-2). Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (17:42 on the power play) and Patrick Maroon (18:39) added two more tallies at the tail-end of the period to put Vegas in an early hole.

Days removed from his second NHL win, Lagace made 22 saves and allowed seven goals. He was pulled for 19-year-old rookie Dylan Ferguson late in the third period. Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot got the win after making 22 saves.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored his third goal of the year at 14:41 in the second period. James Neal scored his 10th goal of the year for the Golden Knights (10-6-1).

Check back later for more updates.