Oilers vs. Blue Jackets odds, line: NHL picks, predictions from proven model on 19-7 run

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to keep up their playoff push when they play host to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The Blue Jackets (75 points) are looking to return to the postseason for the third straight season, while the Oilers (61) look to play spoiler. Columbus is in a battle for one of the final playoff spots in the East with three other teams all within two points of one another. Edmonton is still in the playoff picture in the West, but trails five teams for the final wild-card spot and is seven points back. Saturday's faceoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Nationwide Arena. The latest Blue Jackets vs. Oilers odds show Columbus at -238 on the money line (risk $238 to win $100), with the over-under for total goals Vegas expects set at 6.5.

Columbus has won three of four and is 17-14-2 at home. The Blue Jackets, fourth in the Metropolitan Division, have a plus-13 goal differential. Columbus is in the top 10 in two statistical categories -- third in penalty kill (84 percent) and 10th in goals (197). The Blue Jackets have made four playoff appearances since entering the league in 2000-01.

Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has been red hot. He is 26-19-1 for the season, but has won seven of 10, including three shutouts. He has five for the season with a 2.78 goals-against average. Left wing Artemi Panarin (69 points) has scored a point in six of nine games, including two goals and an assist at Chicago on Feb. 16 and one goal and two assists Feb. 9 at Vegas.

But just because Columbus has been hot of late does not guarantee it is the best value Saturday.

Edmonton has dominated the all-time series, going 32-15-3. The teams split a pair of meetings last season with the Oilers winning at Columbus 7-2 and the Blue Jackets winning 7-3 at Edmonton. The Oilers, sixth in the Pacific Division, have won three of five. Edmonton has the 10th-best power play in the league at 22.2 percent.

Center Connor McDavid (86 points) has led the Oilers of late, scoring at least one point in 13 of the past 14. Left wing Leon Draisaitl (77 points) has scored a point in nine of 10, including two goals at Nashville Feb. 25. Goalie Mikko Koskinen has been solid in net, posting a 16-15-4 record and three shutouts.

