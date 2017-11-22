Oilers Vs. Blues Recap: *Fire Emoji*

Eight is great for the Blues on Social Media night.

Blues Forwards:

Vladimir Sobotka - Paul Stastny - Alexander Steen

Jaden Schwartz - Brayden Schenn - Vladimir Tarasenko

Dmitrij Jaskin - Oskar Sundqvist - Magnus Paajarvi

Scottie Upshall - Kyle Brodziak - Chris Thorburn

Blues Defense:

Joel Edmundson - Alex Pietrangelo

Jay Bouwmeester - Colton Parayko

Vince Dunn - Robert Bortuzzo

Goaltender:

Jake Allen

(So Many) Game Highlights:

As noted above, Jay Bouwmeester made his season debut tonight as the Oilers were in town. After the Blues downed the Oilers 4-1 in their last meeting, Edmonton was looking for some revenge. After all the Blues were 0-2 when it came to meeting teams for the second time this year. With just over three minutes gone in the game the Blues struck first. Vladimir Tarasenko notched a goal on a deflection in front of the net.

One shot, one goal. Pretty efficient if you ask me. The Blues then scored on just their third shot of the game when Dmitrij Jaskin fired a puck on net. That puck flew over Cam Talbot’s shoulder and into the back of the net. The Blues led 2-0 and spelled the end of Talbot’s night.

Turns out Oilers’ backup Laurent Brossoit wasn’t about to fair any better. Skipping ahead to the second period, Jaden Schwartz scored on a juicy rebound chance given up by Brossoit. The play started with Brayden Schenn winning the face off. The puck went to Tarasenko and he fired a shot on net. Brossoit gave up a rebound to Schwartz who put the puck back into the net making it 3-0 Blues.

Not only was the first line scoring, but they were fighting for each other as well. Literally. Matt Benning ran into Brayden Schenn in a way that Tarasenko didn’t like. It was close to being knee on knee, but fortunately it was just leg on more leg. Tarasenko pushes Benning down and the next thing you knew, they were fighting. And yes it was a fight, not whatever Thorburn called a fight the other day. Needless to say Vladi won, but then again I’ll let you be the judge.

Very late in the second period the line that everyone is worried about naming scored again. This time, Schenn scored after Schwartz took the puck away from an unsuspecting Adam Larsson. Schwartz finds Schenn in front, and boom 4-0 Blues.

In the third period Allen finally lost his shutout when a garbage can Milan Lucic finally put the Oilers on the board.

Literally moments later Scottie Upshall scored on a nifty passing play from his linemates Brodziak and Thorburn. Yes, you did read that right, and yes the Oilers defense tonight was a tire fire. (That might be an insult to tire fires.) 5-1 Blues, and it was looking more and more like this was going to be an easy win.

Already having the Gordie Howe hat trick, Tarasenko added to his already impressive night. Alex Pietrangelo made a beautiful stretch pass to Schwartz, who then dumped it off to Tarasenko. Tarasenko danced around Eric Gryba and put the puck in the back of the net. This made it 6-1 Blues. Cards fans feel free to insert a fifty cent drink joke here.

The only thing the Blues hadn’t done to this point was score a powerplay goal. Brayden Schenn changed that with five and a half minutes to go in the third. Colton Parayko tee’d off from the point. Schenn got his stick on it, and the puck went sailing in for the now 7-1 Blues lead.

Seconds later the Oilers scored to make it 7-2. Former Blue and traffic pylon, Kris Russell found Leon Draisaitl for the one timer pulling the Oilers within five. You know what they say about those dreaded five goal leads?

Just when you thought we were going to have a nice quiet three minutes left, the Blues scored again. Paul Stastny and Alexander Steen play a little game of give and go. The puck went into the back of the net. Stastny just had to tap tap tap it home. Puck went to its home and made it 8-2 Blues. You know it’s bad when you’re not even celebrating much anymore.

Darnell Nurse added one more goal for the Oilers, but at this point no one really cared. Well maybe him, his parents, and Jake Allen who had a great game until garbage time.

The Blues flat out dominate the Oilers 8-3. Blues outshot the Oilers 40-29. The Blues are off until Friday, when they take on the Perds.

YES THIS IS GOOD SO NO YOU DONT HAVE TO ASK. The math checks out. I guess.

Projections over 82-game season:



Brayden Schenn -- 37 goals, 75 assists = 112 points



Jaden Schwartz -- 41 goals, 71 assists = 112 points



Vladimir Tarasenko -- 45 goals, 52 assists = 97 points#stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) November 22, 2017

Who wants to take bets on how long this guy has a job...and no I’m not talking about Lou.

Oilers coach Todd McLellan: "That's indefensible on my behalf. I can't stand here and buy into (excuses) or anything else. In every facet of the game we were second. It wasn't even close." #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) November 22, 2017

It was loud for the Tarasenko fight. Listen for yourself.

Player of the Game:

Anyone who didn’t make a towel guy shoulder injury joke. I kid. But seriously he was seen in a sling. (Not really, that’s the joke)