Oilers Vs. Blues Recap: *Fire Emoji*
Oilers Vs. Blues Recap: *Fire Emoji*
Eight is great for the Blues on Social Media night.
Blues Forwards:
Vladimir Sobotka - Paul Stastny - Alexander Steen
Jaden Schwartz - Brayden Schenn - Vladimir Tarasenko
Dmitrij Jaskin - Oskar Sundqvist - Magnus Paajarvi
Scottie Upshall - Kyle Brodziak - Chris Thorburn
Blues Defense:
Joel Edmundson - Alex Pietrangelo
Jay Bouwmeester - Colton Parayko
Goaltender:
(So Many) Game Highlights:
As noted above, Jay Bouwmeester made his season debut tonight as the Oilers were in town. After the Blues downed the Oilers 4-1 in their last meeting, Edmonton was looking for some revenge. After all the Blues were 0-2 when it came to meeting teams for the second time this year. With just over three minutes gone in the game the Blues struck first. Vladimir Tarasenko notched a goal on a deflection in front of the net.
One shot, one goal. Pretty efficient if you ask me. The Blues then scored on just their third shot of the game when Dmitrij Jaskin fired a puck on net. That puck flew over Cam Talbot’s shoulder and into the back of the net. The Blues led 2-0 and spelled the end of Talbot’s night.
Turns out Oilers’ backup Laurent Brossoit wasn’t about to fair any better. Skipping ahead to the second period, Jaden Schwartz scored on a juicy rebound chance given up by Brossoit. The play started with Brayden Schenn winning the face off. The puck went to Tarasenko and he fired a shot on net. Brossoit gave up a rebound to Schwartz who put the puck back into the net making it 3-0 Blues.
Not only was the first line scoring, but they were fighting for each other as well. Literally. Matt Benning ran into Brayden Schenn in a way that Tarasenko didn’t like. It was close to being knee on knee, but fortunately it was just leg on more leg. Tarasenko pushes Benning down and the next thing you knew, they were fighting. And yes it was a fight, not whatever Thorburn called a fight the other day. Needless to say Vladi won, but then again I’ll let you be the judge.
Very late in the second period the line that everyone is worried about naming scored again. This time, Schenn scored after Schwartz took the puck away from an unsuspecting Adam Larsson. Schwartz finds Schenn in front, and boom 4-0 Blues.
In the third period Allen finally lost his shutout when
a garbage can Milan Lucic finally put the Oilers on the board.
Literally moments later Scottie Upshall scored on a nifty passing play from his linemates Brodziak and Thorburn. Yes, you did read that right, and yes the Oilers defense tonight was a tire fire. (That might be an insult to tire fires.) 5-1 Blues, and it was looking more and more like this was going to be an easy win.
Already having the Gordie Howe hat trick, Tarasenko added to his already impressive night. Alex Pietrangelo made a beautiful stretch pass to Schwartz, who then dumped it off to Tarasenko. Tarasenko danced around Eric Gryba and put the puck in the back of the net. This made it 6-1 Blues. Cards fans feel free to insert a fifty cent drink joke here.
The only thing the Blues hadn’t done to this point was score a powerplay goal. Brayden Schenn changed that with five and a half minutes to go in the third. Colton Parayko tee’d off from the point. Schenn got his stick on it, and the puck went sailing in for the now 7-1 Blues lead.
Seconds later the Oilers scored to make it 7-2. Former Blue and traffic pylon, Kris Russell found Leon Draisaitl for the one timer pulling the Oilers within five. You know what they say about those dreaded five goal leads?
Just when you thought we were going to have a nice quiet three minutes left, the Blues scored again. Paul Stastny and Alexander Steen play a little game of give and go. The puck went into the back of the net. Stastny just had to tap tap tap it home. Puck went to its home and made it 8-2 Blues. You know it’s bad when you’re not even celebrating much anymore.
Darnell Nurse added one more goal for the Oilers, but at this point no one really cared. Well maybe him, his parents, and Jake Allen who had a great game until garbage time.
The Blues flat out dominate the Oilers 8-3. Blues outshot the Oilers 40-29. The Blues are off until Friday, when they take on the Perds.
YES THIS IS GOOD SO NO YOU DONT HAVE TO ASK. The math checks out. I guess.
Projections over 82-game season:— Lou Korac (@lkorac10) November 22, 2017
Brayden Schenn -- 37 goals, 75 assists = 112 points
Jaden Schwartz -- 41 goals, 71 assists = 112 points
Vladimir Tarasenko -- 45 goals, 52 assists = 97 points#stlblues
Who wants to take bets on how long this guy has a job...and no I’m not talking about Lou.
Oilers coach Todd McLellan: "That's indefensible on my behalf. I can't stand here and buy into (excuses) or anything else. In every facet of the game we were second. It wasn't even close." #stlblues— Lou Korac (@lkorac10) November 22, 2017
It was loud for the Tarasenko fight. Listen for yourself.
AUDIO: Listen to the crowd during the Tarasenko fight! @chriskerber nails the damn call. #STLBlues @kmoxsports https://t.co/EDDprT6Nv3— Chris Hrabe (@chrabe) November 22, 2017
Player of the Game:
Anyone who didn’t make a towel guy shoulder injury joke. I kid. But seriously he was seen in a sling. (Not really, that’s the joke)
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
NHL's outdoor game is going to Philly
Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the annual outdoor game on Feb. 23, 2019
-
Power Rankings: Preds, Pens on the rise
The Lightning stay on top as other teams begin to catch fire
-
Gudas banned 10 games for brutal slash
The NHL said the Flyers defenseman was 'reckless' and used 'excessive force'
-
Chance struggles to report NHL for SNL
'How you gon' do that hockey?'