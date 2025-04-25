Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will try to claw out of a two-game hole when they host the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3 of the 2025 NHL playoffs first round on Friday. Edmonton exploded for four third-period goals in Game 1, but fell short at Crypto.com Arena, 6-5. They were unable to contain L.A. in Game 2, as Adrian Kempe's two goals led the Kings to a convincing 6-2 victory. Puck drop from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Edmonton is a -136 favorite on the money line (risk $136 to win $100) in the latest Oilers vs. Kings odds, while Los Angeles is the +115 underdog (risk $100 to win $115). The over/under for total goals scored is 6, and the Oilers are also -1.5 (+183) on the puck line. Before making any Kings vs. Oilers picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the first full week of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 78-54 on top-rated NHL puck line and over/under betting picks, returning nearly $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns. Now, here are its two best bets for Oilers vs. Kings on Friday:

Under 6 goals (-110)



The first two games were high-scoring, but that pace isn't sustainable as the action shifts north of the border. L.A. had a minus-15 goal differential on the road during the regular season compared to a plus-61 differential at home, and the Oilers hit the Under in three of their final four home games of the 2024-25 campaign. Although the Kings put up six goals in consecutive games, the SportsLine projection model has the Under hitting in well over 50% of simulations.

You've seen one of the best bets for Oilers vs. Kings on Friday. Now, get picks for every game from the model that ended the season going a combined 77-53 on over/under and puck-line picks.

Darnell Nurse Over 2.5 blocked shots (+145)

The veteran defenseman has registered 10 blocks over his last three games against L.A., recording six blocks alone in Game 1. He was also a plus-12 on home ice during the regular season, and his continued success at Rogers Place will be key to the Oilers keeping the Kings from running up the scoreboard. Nurse is +145 at BetMGM Sportsbook to register over 2.5 blocked shots on Friday.

Want more NHL picks for Friday? Matt Severance is SportsLine's No. 1 NHL expert, entering the NHL playoffs on a 120-62 roll on NHL sides picks, returning $2,490 for $100 players. See his best bet for this matchup at SportsLine.

Adrian Kempe 2+ points (+230)

The Swedish winger has registered two or more points in five of his last six games, registering at least one point per game in 10 of his last 11 games going back to March 30. He has been especially potent on the power play, which the Kings will want to stay red hot as the series progresses. DraftKings Sportsbook lists this prop at +230.