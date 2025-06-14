The Edmonton Oilers will return home to host the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Saturday. Connor McDavid and company rallied out of an early 3-0 hole to win Game 4 5-4 in overtime to tie the series at two games apiece. Puck drop for Game 5 at Rogers Place in Edmonton is at 8 p.m. ET.

Edmonton is a -122 favorite on the money line (risk $122 to win $100) in the latest Oilers vs. Panthers odds, while Florida is a +102 underdog (risk $100 to win $124). The over/under for total goals scored is 6.5, and the Oilers are -1.5 (+195) on the puck line. Before making any Panthers vs. Oilers picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Oilers vs. Panthers Game 5 prop bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are the model's best bets for Oilers vs. Panthers on Saturday (odds subject to change):

Panthers +1.5 on the puck line (-241)

Over 6.5 total goals (+100)

Game 4 marked the sixth time in seven meetings that a game between these teams was decided by one goal. Games 1, 2 and 4 were all decided in overtime, with the Panthers covering puck line in OT on the road in Game 2. The SportsLine model projects Florida will cover in Game 5 in over 70% of simulations.

The Over has hit in each of the previous four games in this series. Games 1 and 3 featured seven total goals, while Games 2 and 4 each had nine total goals. Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky has had to make over 30 saves in each game against the Oilers, a trend that will likely continue as Edmonton tries to take over the series on home ice. Over 6.5 total goals scored in Game 5 is listed at +100 at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users can get the latest BetMGM promo code good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

