The Edmonton Oilers attempt to get back in the series when they return home to host the Florida Panthers on Thursday for Game 3 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. Edmonton suffered a 4-1 loss in Game 2 on Monday and trails two games to none in its first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final since 2006. Evan Rodrigues scored the first of his two goals 3:11 into the third period to snap a tie and help put Florida two wins away from the first championship in franchise history. The Panthers hope to have Aleksander Barkov in the lineup as the captain is questionable for Thursday's contest with an apparent head injury after being on the receiving end of a high hit by Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl in the third period of Game 2.

Oilers vs. Panthers money line: Edmonton -134, Florida +113

Oilers vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals

Oilers vs. Panthers puck line: Edmonton -1.5 (+198)

EDM: The Oilers have been outscored 13-1 in the third period over their last nine games



FLA: The Panthers are 5-2 when trailing after one period this postseason



Why you should back the Oilers

Edmonton failed to capitalize on numerous scoring opportunities in the series opener but grabbed a 1-0 lead in Game 2 on its first shot of the contest. Mattias Ekholm recorded the goal at 11:17 of the first period for the Oilers, who rank first in the postseason with 15 tallies from their defensemen. It was the fifth goal of the playoffs for the 34-year-old Swede, who scored in each of the first three games of Edmonton's second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks.

Captain Connor McDavid notched his 27th assist of the playoffs in Game 2 and needs four more to match the all-time record for most in one postseason set in 1998 by the legendary Wayne Gretzky. The 27-year-old McDavid leads all players with 32 points in these playoffs and has been kept off the scoresheet in only five of Edmonton's 20 games. McDavid has registered a series-high nine shots on goal over the first two contests, including half of the six recorded by Oilers forwards in Game 2.

Why you should back the Panthers

Florida is receiving a huge effort in the Stanley Cup Final from Rodrigues, who has beaten Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner on all three of his shots in the series. The 30-year-old center, who is in his first season with the Panthers, netted just three tallies in 17 games over the first three rounds of the playoffs - including two in Game 3 of the second-round matchup against the Boston Bruins. Rodrigues, who became the first player in franchise history to record a multi-goal performance in the Stanley Cup Final, entered this postseason with four goals in 16 career playoff contests.

The Panthers, who are 4-0 in best-of-seven series when winning the first two games, have allowed a total of six goals during their current five-game winning streak. Sergei Bobrovsky has turned aside all but one of Edmonton's 51 shots in the Final and has given up fewer than three goals in 12 of his last 13 outings. Sam Bennett notched an assist on defenseman Aaron Ekblad's empty-net tally on Monday to extend his point streak to five games. The 27-year-old center has landed on the scoresheet in seven of his last eight contests and 10 of 14 overall this postseason.

