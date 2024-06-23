The Edmonton Oilers will look to become just the second NHL team to rally from a 3-0 series deficit to win the Stanley Cup when they take on the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on Monday. Edmonton is looking to join the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, who trailed 3-0 before defeating the Detroit Red Wings in seven games. The Oilers (49-27-6), who have outscored Florida 18-5 over the past three games, are looking to win their first Stanley Cup since the 1989-1990 season. The Panthers (52-24-6), who lost in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights in last year's Stanley Cup Final, are looking to win their first-ever title.

Opening faceoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. Florida is the -113 favorite (risk $113 to win $100) in the latest Oilers vs. Panthers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Panthers vs. Oilers picks, you need to check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

SportsLine's model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, taking into account factors like current form, individual matchups, injuries and short- and long-term trends when making NHL picks. It entered the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on a 7-4 run on top-rated puck-line picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oilers vs. Panthers and just locked in its NHL picks and Stanley Cup Final predictions. Here are the latest NHL odds and trends for Panthers vs. Oilers:

Oilers vs. Panthers money line: Edmonton -107, Florida -113

Oilers vs. Panthers over/under: 5.5 goals

Oilers vs. Panthers puck line: Florida -1.5 (+225)

EDM: The Oilers have hit the game total under in 28 of their last 43 away games (+13.20 units)

FLA: The Panthers have hit the game total under in 55 of their last 90 games (+21.55 units)

Why you should back the Panthers

Center Aleksander Barkov scored Florida's lone goal in the 5-1 Game 6 loss on Friday. He has two goals and three assists in the series, and is the Panthers' top scorer this postseason. In 23 playoff matchups, he has registered eight goals and 14 assists and is tied with a team-high 22 points. He scored 23 goals and added 57 assists in 73 regular-season games.

Matthew Tkachuk is another offensive threat for the Panthers. He has a team-high 16 assists and has 22 points in 23 postseason games. He had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 Game 5 loss on Tuesday and had an assist in a 4-3 win in Game 3. Tkachuk was a key reason Florida outlasted the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Finals, scoring a goal and adding four assists. He was also dominant during the opening-round series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, scoring three goals and adding six assists, including a two-goal performance in a 5-3 win in Game 3 on April 25.

Why you should back the Oilers

Center Connor McDavid fuels the Edmonton offense. In 24 postseason games, he has compiled 42 points, including eight goals and 34 assists. He had a monster Game 5, scoring two goals and adding two assists. He had one goal and three assists in an 8-1 win in Game 4. He had a big hand in Edmonton's Western Conference Finals win over the Dallas Stars. In the decisive Game 6 win, he scored one goal and added one assist in a 2-1 victory.

Center Leon Draisaitl is also a big part of the Oilers' offense. The 28-year-old has 10 goals and 21 assists in the playoffs, including two goals and two assists in the Western Conference Finals against Dallas. In the second round against Vancouver, he finished that series with three goals and nine assists. Draisaitl finished the regular season with 106 points, including 41 goals and 65 assists in 81 games.

How to make Panthers vs. Oilers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 5.6 combined goals.

