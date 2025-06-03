The Edmonton Oilers will host the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday. This is a rematch of last year's Cup Final matchup, which Florida won in seven games. The Panthers are coming off a five-game Eastern Conference Final series against the Carolina Hurricanes, while the Oilers rallied in a five-game set to advance past the Dallas Stars. Puck drop for Game 1 at Rogers Place in Edmonton is at 8 p.m. ET.

Edmonton is a -130 favorite on the money line (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Oilers vs. Panthers odds, while Florida is a +110 underdog (risk $100 to win $110). The over/under for total goals scored is 6, and the Oilers are -1.5 (+185) on the puck line. Before making any Panthers vs. Oilers picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model. You can also see the model's Oilers vs. Panthers Game 1 prop bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times.

Here are its best bets for Oilers vs. Panthers on Wednesday:

Panthers on the puck line +1.5 (-226)

Florida has had an extra day of rest and has won five straight playoff games on the road. The Panthers have also won three straight games against the Oilers dating back to last season's Cup Final series, claiming victory by one goal each time. The SportsLine model projects the Panthers will cover the puck line in well over 70% of simulations.

Over 6 goals (-120)

The Over has hit in two of the last three games for both teams in the playoffs, while more than six goals were scored in each game between these teams during the regular season. Both Sergei Bobrovsky and Stuart Skinner are averaging more than two goals against per game, while Edmonton on its own is averaging 4.06 goals scored over 16 playoff games. Florida is averaging 3.88 goals per night, which further sets Wednesday's Game 1 up to be a high-scoring tilt.

