Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers will host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in a pivotal Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday. The Panthers, who won the Stanley Cup against the Oilers in seven games last year, took a 3-2 series lead on Saturday as Brad Marchand scored twice and Bobrovsky made 19 saves in a 5-2 Game 5 victory. Bobrovsky will get his 23rd consecutive start in these NHL playoffs, while the Oilers have yet to disclose whether Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard will be in net on Tuesday.

Puck drop for Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla., is at 8 p.m. ET. Florida is a -155 favorite on the money line (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Panthers vs. Oilers odds, while Edmonton is a +130 underdog (risk $100 to win $130). The over/under for total goals scored is 6.5, and the Panthers are -1.5 (+154) on the puck line. Before making any Oilers vs. Panthers picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's Matt Severance, who is SportsLine's top NHL expert on a 160-87-9 roll in his last 256 NHL picks.

Panthers vs. Oilers money line: Panthers -155, Oilers +130 Panthers vs. Oilers over/under 6.5 Panthers vs. Oilers puck line: Panthers -1.5 (+154) Panthers vs. Oilers streaming: Fubo

The Oilers have been in this position before, winning Game 6 in last year's Stanley Cup Final to push the series to seven. Kris Knoblauch's team has rallied twice in this series for overtime wins, including their Game 4 victory in Florida last week. A key for Edmonton will be avoiding an early hole on the scoreboard and putting more shots on goal than they did their last time out.

"The 21 shots Bobrovsky faced in Game 5 were the fewest in this series," Severance told SportsLine. "That's a very bad sign for Edmonton as the only way it can beat deeper Florida is to fire at least 40 shots on the Russian."

The expert notes that it may not matter whether Skinner or Pickard starts on Tuesday since neither of them have been as steady in postseason play as Bobrovsky. The Panthers' starter is 15-7 with a 2.26 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage, and three shutouts in 22 playoff starts, and made over 30 saves in each of the first four games of the series.



Florida also has 11 players with two or more points in this series. They have gotten goal contributions up and down their lineup, notably from Sam Bennett (15 goals in 22 playoff games) and Marchand (six goals in five Cup Final games). See which team to back at SportsLine.

Now, Severance has locked in another confident pick for Panthers vs. Oilers. He is leaning Over the total, but he knows a crucial X-factor makes one side a must-back.

