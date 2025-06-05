Skip to Main Content
Oilers vs. Panthers score: Edmonton wins Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final as Leon Draisaitl's OT goal stuns Florida

Here's how the Oilers overcame a 3-1 deficit and shocked the Panthers in Game 1

By
1 min read

Just 66 seconds into Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Leon Draisaitl scored to give the Edmonton Oilers a 1-0 lead over the Florida Panthers. Over an hour of game time later, Drasaitl scored the overtime winner to seal a 4-3 win and send the Edmonton fans home happy.

Draisaitl got the game started with the fastest goal to start a Stanley Cup Final since 1976. He cleaned up a rebound off the pad of Sergei Bobrovsky and blew the roof off Rogers Place. That was a little foreshadowing because Draisaitl and Connor McDavid would make their impacts felt throughout the game.

After Draisaitl's first goal, the defending champion Panthers responded by scoring three straight to take a 3-1 lead just two minutes into the second period with noted pest Sam Bennett registering two of them. 

But the Oilers never wavered, and they chipped away at the lead and eventually tied the game when McDavid found Mattias Ekholm with a gorgeous dish into the high slot.

On the game-winner, that dynamic duo teamed up on the power play in overtime. The Panthers penalty killers got a little too high in the zone, and that created a 2-on-1 down low for McDavid and Draisaitl. McDavid slipped a pass across to Draisaitl, who blasted a one-timer past Bobrovsky to win the game.

Prior to Wednesday night, the Panthers were 31-0 when leading at the end of the first or second period in playoff games under Paul Maurice. All it took was two of the best players in the world to end that streak.

Florida has to feel like it let a golden opportunity slip through its fingers in this one. Bennett continued his red-hot postseason with two more goals, and Bobrovsky made some big saves, but the Panthers didn't get enough contributions from the rest of the lineup.

Teams that win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final have gone on to win the Cup 76.5% of the time in NHL history, so the Oilers have a leg up in that department. The Panthers will try to reverse that trend, starting with a Game 2 win on Friday night.

Dynamic duo delivers

At this point, it's probably easy to take the brilliance of Draisaitl and McDavid for granted. Those two do something spectacular almost every night, but they have taken their game to another level in these playoffs.

Draisaitl is one of the greatest goal-scorers of his generation, and his nose for the net was evident in Game 1. From the way he anticipated that rebound on his first goal to his precision accuracy on one knee in overtime, Draisaitl has a knack for scoring that few players can match. It's only more impressive that he keeps that scoring touch at a time of year when it gets much harder to light the lamp.

As for McDavid, his two beautiful assists will make all the highlight reels, and rightfully so. That was his 32nd career playoff game with at least two assists, tying him with Sidney Crosby, Doug Gilmour and Ray Bourque. That's pretty good company! 

However, his defensive game shouldn't get overlooked either. In the first period, he ran down Sam Bennett on the backcheck to prevent at least a partial breakaway.

Later, McDavid almost single-handedly thwarted a Panthers penalty kill. His defensive improvements are a big reason why Edmonton is back here for a second year in a row.

Ugly night for Ekblad, Forsling

No Panthers defensive pairing got more ice time at five-on-five than Aaron Ekblad and Gustav Forsling, and those minutes did not go particularly well. Those two have been very good throughout the playoffs for the Panthers, but they got torched in Game 1.

The night got off to an ominous start when Ekblad and Forsling got swarmed right off the opening face-off on Draisaitl's first goal. They let the Oilers get multiple whacks at rebounds in the low slot, and Draisaitl was left all alone on the backdoor. Their night didn't get much better from there.

With Ekblad and Forsling on the ice at five-on-five, the Panthers posted a miserable 21.3% expected goals share, per Natural Stat Trick. They also owned a minus-2 goal differential. Perhaps the most troubling part about this outing for Ekblad and Forsling was that they weren't the primary defenders on McDavid and Draisaitl. That duty fell to Seth Jones and Niko Mikkola.

It's certainly possible, if not likely, that Ekblad and Forsling bounce back in Game 2. Still, this is something worth monitoring as the series wears on.

Skinner shakes off slow start

This game was a microcosm of Stuart Skinner's entire postseason to this point. He got off to a slow start but pulled himself together to come up with some heroic saves in the last couple periods to keep the Oilers in it.

Two minutes into the second period, Skinner surrendered a goal to Bennett, which gave the Panthers a 3-1 lead. None of the three goals were terrible. They were all the result of mistakes in front of Skinner, but goalies have to make big saves on tough shots if their team is going to win the Stanley Cup.

It looked like Skinner was well on the way to his first pedestrian outing in a few weeks, but he recovered extremely well. After allowing that third goal, Skinner was dialed in and turned in some timely saves. Perhaps the most impressive was his save on Evan Rodrigues in overtime, when he turned away a point-blank attempt with Aleksander Barkov right in his grill.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Skinner came out roughly even in terms of goals saved above average, but that doesn't tell the full story. Skinner could have collapsed after a rough start, but he rose to the challenge and backstopped Edmonton to a comeback win.

Updates
(23)
 
Pinned
Link copied

Final (OT): Oilers 4, Panthers 3

Tomas Nosek put the Oilers on the power play in overtime when he fired a puck over the glass, and it proved to be a grave mistake. Edmonton's power play got to work late in overtime, and the two superstars connected to end the game. When the Panthers' penalty killers got caught up high, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisiatl had a 2-on-1 down low, and the former found the latter for a one-timer.

See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bobrovsky denies Bouchard

Just as I was thinking the Oilers and Panthers had settled into a bit of a fatigued rut, Evan Bouchard breaks through for a partial breakaway. The Edmonton defenseman was denied by Sergei Bobrovsky, who's been forced to make a couple bg saves in this overtime. Now, the Oilers will get a power play as Tomas Nosek sends the puck out of play.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chances at both ends

At one end, Evan Rodrigues lets a shot fly from the slot with Aleksander Barkov screening Stuart Skinner. The Oilers' goalie just managed to get enough of the puck with his glove to keep it out, and his team lives to fight on.

At the other end, Kasperi Kapanen turns on the jets and splits a pair of Florida defenders. Kapanen got in all alone on Sergei Bobrovsky and deked him out, but his shot just barely missed the mark and hit the post.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Overtime underway in Game 1

The Panthers have come out and generated a couple quick chances in the first couple minutes of overtime. A few shots have leaked past Stuart Skinner, but they've all trickled wide. Florida has wasted no time trying to end this game, but near misses have kept Edmonton alive. The Panthers' five shots in the earl portion of overtime are already three more than their third period total.

 
Pinned
Link copied

End of 3rd Period: Oilers 3, Panthers 3

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is headed to overtime. We've already surpassed the number of overtimes from last year's Final, which didn't go beyond regulation once. This one has been a back and forth affair with the Oilers and Panthers each seizing momentum at various times. Edmonton had the clear edge in the third period, and Florida is fortunate to get to the locker room.

Connor McDavid was flying around for much of that period, and his brilliant assist is the reason this one is tied.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Oilers have the momentum late

Since scoring that tying goal — and really for the majority of the third period — the Oilers have had control of this game. They've started to get shots through to Sergei Bobrovsky more frequently, and they haven't let the Panthers get to their forecheck. Can Edmonton take advantage of this surge and finish the job? Florida has thrived in these high-leverage situations for a few years now.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Oilers 3, Panthers 3 | 3rd Period

Connor McDavid has made his mark. McDavid finally breaks through the Panthers' wall in the neutral zone, and he got the puck in deep. Down in Gretzky's office, McDavid slipped a pass through traffic to Mattias Ekholm, who let a shot rip past Sergei Bobrovsky to tie the game. McDavid has played well, and he got on the scoresheet just in time.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Florida keeping Edmonton outside

Through the first five minutes of the third period, we've already seen why the Panthers are so good at holding onto late leads. They make smart decisions with the puck, and they defend as a five-man unit in their own zone. The Oilers are already having trouble getting the puck to the middle of the ice because all five Florida skaters are glued to a royal blue jersey. It may take a solo effort from Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl to break through.

 
Pinned
Link copied

End of 2nd Period: Panthers 3, Oilers 2

The Panthers got to their game in the second period, and it resulted in another goal for Sam Bennett. Florida got in on the forecheck far more often, and that resulted in several quality scoring chances, but Stuart Skinner turned most of them aside. After taking 14 shots in the first period, Edmonton put just eight on Sergei Bobrovsky in the second frame, but Viktor Arvidsson's blast leaked through. The Oilers will take 47 seconds of power play time into the third period trailing by just one goal. It should be a fun final 20.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Stuart Skinner keeping it a one-goal game

This hasn't been Stuart Skinner's best game of the postseason, but he has made some massive saves in the second period. The Panthers just had a flurry of chances, and it looked like they were about to regain a two-goal lead, but Skinner slammed the door. Eetu Luostarinen got a couple of quality looks right in front, but Skinner denied him each time.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers 3, Oilers 2 | 2nd Period

A vintage Viktor Arvidsson goal gets the Oilers back within one just moments after Bennett doubled the Florida lead. Arvidsson just wound and fired a slap shot from the outside that snuck under the arm of Sergei Bobrovsky. A flash screen by Vasily Podkolzin affected Bobrovsky's vision, but it's still one he saves 99% of the time.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers 3, Oilers 1 | 2nd Period

Sam Bennett is at it again. The Panthers turn good defense into offense as Carter Verhaeghe hits defenseman Nate Schmidt on a breakout pass to create a 2-on-1. No Oiler got back in time to catch Bennett, and he put a perfectly placed shot past the blocker of Stuart Skinner. That was Bennett's 12th of the playoffs, which is a Panthers franchise record.

 
Pinned
Link copied

End of 1st Period: Panthers 2, Oilers 1

That was actually a decent opening period for the Oilers, outshooting the Panthers 15-7, but they trail at the first intermission. That's due to a disastrous two-minute stretch in which a deflection off Sam Bennett beat Stuart Skinner and a failed coach's challenge on Edmonton's part gave the Panthers a power play. On that man advantage, Brad Marchand was left all by his lonesome on the backdoor to give Florida the lead.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Lack of discipline on both sides

These two teams might have a little too much adrenaline flowing in Game 1. Corey Perry has now taken two penalties for the Oilers, and a holding (more like hog-tying) penalty on Aaron Ekblad just gave Edmonton a 4-on-3 power play. The last couple minutes has been a steady march to the sin bin. We'll see whether we get more five-on-five action as the players settle in.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers 2, Oilers 1 | 1st Period

Just like that, the momentum has completely flipped as Brad Marchand gives the Panthers the lead on the power play. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Adam Henrique got caught running around on the penalty kill, and Nate Schmidt found Marchand all alone on the backdoor. He had all day to pick his spot and beat a sprawling Stuart Skinner just under the bar.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers 1, Oilers 1 | 1st Period

After review, Sam Bennett gets the Panthers on the board. His feet got tangled with Brett Kulak in front of Stuart Skinner, and Carter Verhaeghe's shot deflected off of him and into the net. That will be Bennett's league-leading 11th of the postseason, and Florida will also get a power play due to a failed coach's challenge by Edmonton.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Connor McDavid buzzing early

Connor McDavid has been all over the ice so far. He had a great backcheck to prevent a Sam Bennett breakaway, he made two tremendous plays on the Oilers' penalty kill and he just missed a goal when he rang a beautiful shot off the pipe. It seems like only a matter of time until McDavid gets on the scoreboard.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Oilers 1, Panthers 0 | 1st Period

Leon Draisaitl sends an already loud Rogers Place into a frenzy. Just 1:06 into Game 1, the Oilers have a 1-0 lead as Draisaitl punches home a Sergei Bobrovsky rebound. Jake Walman's initial shot from the point gave Bobrovsky some trouble, and Kasperi Kapanen got a free whack at it. Bobrovsky kicked out Kapanen's rebound attempt, but the loose puck slid right to a wide open Draisaitl.

 
Pinned
Link copied

The puck is down on the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. If it's anywhere near as good as last year's matchup between these two teams, we are in for a treat. Let's do this.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Injury Notes

The only major injury coming into this one is the absence of Zach Hyman on the Oilers' bench, and that is a huge blow. Hyman's 111 hits lead these playoffs by 26. He is a physical presences with terrific scoring touch around the net, and that leaves a huge void in the Edmonton lineup. Corey Perry filled that gap at the end of the Western Conference Final, but asking the 40-year-old to do that for an entire series against the Panthers is a tall task.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Goaltending matchup

The goaltending matchup in this series is fascinating. Over the last three years, Sergei Bobrovsky has earned a reputation as a clutch playoff performer, and Stuart Skinner is trying to put his past failures in the rearview mirror.

Bobrovsky has been the best goalie in these playoffs, posting a .912 save percentage and saving 6.04 goals above average, per Natural Stat Trick. That said, this will probably be the toughest test he faces all postseason because Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl might be the two most dynamic players on the planet.

Skinner, on the other hand, has had a tale of two postseasons already. In his first four appearances, Skinner recorded a .857 save percentage and -3.96 goals saved above average. Both of those numbers were among the lowest in the playoffs. In his last six games, Skinner has saved 4.81 goals above average and boasts a .936 save percentage.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Stanley Cup Final rematches

This is the fifth Stanley Cup Final matchup since the start of the expansion era in 1967. Here's a look at the previous four rematches and how they played out.

  • Canadiens vs. Blues | 1968-69 | 2-0, MTL
  • Canadiens vs. Bruins |1977-78 | 2-0, MTL
  • Oilers vs. Islanders | 1983-84 | 1-1
  • Red Wings vs. Penguins | 2008-09 | 1-1

Those last two rematches are particularly relevant to present day because, in each one, an all-time legend lost the first matchup but won the next to capture his first Stanley Cup. Wayne Gretzky did it with the Oilers in 1983, and Sidney Crosby did it with the Penguins in 2009. Will Connor McDavid be the next one to pull that off?

 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final

The Panthers and Oilers have fought their way back to the Stanley Cup Final for a rematch. Last year's clash was an incredible seven-game battle, so hopefully this year's series matches that intensity.

Both teams barreled over opponents on their way here. The Panthers needed just five games to oust the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars. Meanwhile, the Oilers have gone 14-2 since falling behind 2-0 to the Los Angeles Kings in the first round. There's little doubt that these two are both worthy combatants.

The only question now is whether the dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will break through for their first Cup? Or will the Panthers kick off a dynasty in South Florida?
