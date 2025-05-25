The series shifts locations as the Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the 2025 NBHL Western Conference Final in the 2025 NHL playoffs on Sunday. The series is tied 1-1 after the Oilers defeated the Stars 3-0 in Game 2. Puck drop for Game 3 at Rogers Place takes place at 3 p.m. ET. You can also check out our Stars vs. Oilers prop picks.

Edmonton is a -148 favorite on the money line (risk $148 to win $100) in the latest Oilers vs. Stars odds, while Dallas is a +129 underdog (risk $100 to win $129). The over/under for total goals scored is 6.5, and the Oilers are -1.5 (+162) on the puck line. Before making any Oilers vs. Stars picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the conference finals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 80-56 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Here are its best bets for Oilers vs. Stars on Sunday:

Oilers on the money line (-148)

Under 6.5 goals (+100)

Edmonton had a 25-13-3 home record in the regular season, including 4-1 during the playoffs. In those games, the Oilers have outscored their opponents 21-14. Even during the regular season, the Oilers beat the Stars on their home ice. The SportsLine model projects the Oilers will win Game 3 in 54% of simulations.

Under 6.5 goals were scored in Game 2, which is why the model is leaning more towards a defensive matchup in this contest. The Under has hit in four of the last five games for the Stars. As for the Oilers, the under has hit in three of its past four outings.

Under 6.5 goals is listed at +100 at BetMGM Sportsbook

