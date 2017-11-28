On this Date in Penguins history; a hat trick on hat night
Looking back at a memorable Penguins event from this day on the calendar
It was November 28th in 2009. The Penguins were the defending Stanley Cup Champions. The New York Rangers were in town heading into the weekend after Thanksgiving. Steve Valiquette was in goal for New York.
It was a hat giveaway night. What happened next was just incredible.
What a moment for Sidney Crosby.
