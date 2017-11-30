On this Date in Penguins History: November 30th, 2009: Mike Rupp records a hat trick against the New York Rangers
In 2009, the Penguins winger scored a hat trick at Madison Square Garden
It was November 30th, 2009. After the Penguins defeated the New York Rangers by a score of 8-3 at Mellon Arena, they would go to Madison Square Garden for the away end of a home-and-home with the Blueshirts.
The Penguins and Rangers would go into the 3rd period tied at 2 goals each before Pittsburgh would pull away.
Mike Rupp, who recorded a goal in the 2nd period would go on to record a second goal before being assisted by Sidney Crosby for an empty-net goal, logging his first and only hat-trick of his career.
