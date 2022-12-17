London Knights center Abakar Kazbekov has died at the age of 18, the team announced on Saturday.

In a joint statement from the Knights and the Ontario Hockey League, the team and the league extended their condolences to Kazbekov's family and friends. They also announced that the Knights' game against the Flint Firebirds on Saturday night has been postponed.

"The Ontario Hockey League and the London Knights are saddened to announce the sudden passing of player Abakar Kazbekov," the Knights and the OHL said in a statement.

"Abakar has been a valued member of the team since 2021. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates.

"Tonight's game in London between the London Knights and Flint Firebirds has been postponed."

Kazbekov played in the Knights' 5-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Friday night, and his death occurred in downtown London, according to a report from The London Free Press. Police were called to an intersection outside the Azure Condominiums around 8:00 a.m. after a body was found at that location.

Police closed the intersection to investigate the scene, and foul play is not suspected in Kazbekov's death.

Kazbekov was a first-round pick by the Knights in the 2021 under-18 draft and spent the last two years with the team. In 21 games with the Knights, Kazbekov recorded one goal and one assist.