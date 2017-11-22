Ottawa Senators Claim Gabriel Dumont Off Waivers

The 27-year old forward is scoreless through seven games.

The Ottawa Senators have made a roster move ahead of tonight’s game versus the Washington Capitals, claiming forward Gabriel Dumont off waivers. Dumont, who played for the Tampa Bay Lightning for the last two seasons, was forced out of their lineup due to their surplus of depth. He’s currently scoreless through seven games this season, and had four points in 39 games in 2016-17.

With Zack Smith injured, the Sens have been forced to call up a few additional players, with Jack Rodewald and Nick Paul both getting a look on the main roster. Dumont should add some competition to the group, bringing along with him his league minimum $650,000 cap hit. His contract extends into 2018-19, where afterwards he’ll be a UFA.

The more likely reason Dumont was claimed over players such as Matt Read, Erik Condra or Tanner Glass, is his familiarity with Guy Boucher. Dumont played junior hockey for the Drummondville Voltigeurs, where Boucher served as the head coach for two overlapping seasons. Together they won the QMJHL championship in 2009.

Boucher was likely instrumental in the Montreal Canadiens drafting Dumont in 2009, as he was hired that offseason to coach the Hamilton Bulldogs, Montreal’s AHL affiliate.