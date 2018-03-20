Ottawa Senators offer prayers to Erik Karlsson and his wife after loss of son
Erik and Melinda Karlsson announced they were expecting their first child back in November
The Ottawa Senators announced on Tuesday afternoon that defenseman Erik Karlsson and his wife, Melinda, have lost their son. Karlsson was mysteriously absent from the team earlier in the day and was ruled out for the Senators' game against the Florida Panthers. Sens coach Guy Boucher wouldn't say why, but clarified that it wasn't an injury and Karlsson wouldn't be out long-term.
Later in the day, the team released an official statement on the news while offering thoughts and prayers to the Karlsson family.
The collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community rest with Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son.
We ask that you respect the family's wishes for privacy during the grieving process.
Karlsson, 27, and his wife announced that they were expecting a boy -- their first child together -- with a gender reveal that featured the defenseman taking a slap shot that left a trail of blue smoke.
Obviously, losing a child is every parent's worst nightmare, so this is a gut-wrenching and heartbreaking bit of news from the Senators.
-
Kings' Forbort takes skate to ear
This could have ended a lot worse for the Kings defenseman
-
Governor leaks Seattle's NHL team name?
Jay Inslee dropped the name of a Seattle hockey team this week, but was it intentional?
-
Power Rankings: Predators still No. 1
Nashville has to be favored to return to the Stanley Cup Final, but Columbus is suddenly on...
-
Esiason's daughter engaged ex-Isles star
Boomer's daughter is now engaged to the Toronto Maple Leafs winger
-
NHL GMs like idea of expanded playoffs
The bottom line on the NHL's proposed playoff expansion is all about the bottom line
-
Alexander Ovechkin notches No. 600
Ovechkin is also the sixth player to score 600 goals with one team