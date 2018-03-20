Ottawa Senators offer prayers to Erik Karlsson and his wife after loss of son

The Ottawa Senators announced on Tuesday afternoon that defenseman Erik Karlsson and his wife, Melinda, have lost their son. Karlsson was mysteriously absent from the team earlier in the day and was ruled out for the Senators' game against the Florida Panthers. Sens coach Guy Boucher wouldn't say why, but clarified that it wasn't an injury and Karlsson wouldn't be out long-term.

Later in the day, the team released an official statement on the news while offering thoughts and prayers to the Karlsson family.

The collective thoughts and prayers of the Ottawa Senators organization, the city of Ottawa and entire hockey community rest with Erik and Melinda Karlsson following the loss of their son. We ask that you respect the family's wishes for privacy during the grieving process.

Karlsson, 27, and his wife announced that they were expecting a boy -- their first child together -- with a gender reveal that featured the defenseman taking a slap shot that left a trail of blue smoke.

Obviously, losing a child is every parent's worst nightmare, so this is a gut-wrenching and heartbreaking bit of news from the Senators.